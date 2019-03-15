CommScope and Google Pass Key CBRS Milestone with Successful ESC Testing

CommScope and Google have received official notification from the Institute for Telecommunication Sciences that their shared Environmental Sensing Capability system has passed testing to support Citizens Broadband Radio Service. (Graphic: Business Wire)

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope and Google have received official notification from the Institute for Telecommunication Sciences (ITS) that their shared Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) system, has passed testing to support Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). ITS, which is part of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), is the official test lab that has been tasked with confirming the performance of ESCs.

The increasing use of wireless devices and the emergence of 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) together drive the need for more wireless spectrum. CBRS was established by the FCC to allow commercial users to share with the current incumbents, including federal government radar systems. CBRS provides 150 MHz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band in the U.S. CBRS spectrum is managed by Spectrum Access Systems (SASs) but will require an ESC network to detect federal radar operations. The ESC will alert the SASs of federal radar activity, and SASs will then reconfigure nearby CBRS devices to operate without interfering with federal operations.

“Our ESC sensor has passed all required testing for certification - demonstrating that we can detect all current and future radar waveforms and our respective SASs can protect incumbent users,” said Mat Varghese, Senior Product Manager, Wireless Services, Google. “This is an important milestone and we are looking ahead toward commercial operations in CBRS.”

“We are pleased that our ESC sensor, as expected, has passed all testing from the lab and is on track for the next phase,” said Mike Guerin, vice president of Integrated Solutions, CommScope. “We look forward to initial commercial deployment and working with customers and federal agencies to ensure success.”

The joint CommScope/Google ESC network is currently being deployed and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. CommScope and Google will each own and operate independent SAS systems which will provide service using the jointly operated ESC network.

