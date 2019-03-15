Insight Extends OneCall Support and Managed Services to Commvault

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global systems integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced the expansion of Insight OneCall™ support and managed services offerings to include Commvault’s complete suite of data backup and recovery solutions.

The Commvault platform joins Insight’s Cloud + Data Center Transformation support services lineup that spans the on- and off-premises technology stack, providing one-stop 24/7 monitoring, root cause analysis and problem resolution that reduces the resources IT teams must allocate to manage today’s complex IT environments.

Insight’s services are available for all offerings within Commvault’s converged solution set for hybrid IT control, including Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, Commvault HyperScale for scale-out management of secondary storage, Commvault Orchestrate for orchestration and automation of data movement, and Commvault Activate for data governance. Clients can rely on Insight’s multi-vendor compute, network and storage support services experience to streamline problem diagnosis and minimize business impact.

“Every new technology adopted by corporate IT departments has a learning curve as well as creates extra management overhead, especially in today’s hybrid IT world. Most in-house teams don’t have the bandwidth to assume those responsibilities while they are also planning and executing business-critical digital transformation projects,” said Shawn O’Grady, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Insight. “Bringing the Commvault platform into our support portfolio expands our ability to free IT personnel of basic block-and-tackle duties that detract from more strategic business initiatives.”

“Our complete portfolio of management solutions enables customers to get the most value out of today’s most progressive hybrid IT environments. Given the speed of change, the key to great support is a holistic understanding of all facets of a customer environment including protecting, managing and accessing multiple data types across on-premises, cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures,” said Eugene Trautwein, vice president of worldwide customer support, Commvault. “Partnering with Insight for support services gives our customers the option to outsource monitoring and troubleshooting to an expert team that not only knows our solution suite, but can also expedite problem resolution regardless of the source or technology brand.”

Insight OneCall™ services are provided by a team of more than 800 architects, engineers and consultants with deep expertise across server, storage and network technologies. OneCall support and managed services specialists streamline incident resolution, optimize management and maximize performance across on- and off-premises environments.

More information is available at https://www.insight.com/en_US/solve/cloud-and-data-center-transformation/it-operations/technical-support-services.html.

