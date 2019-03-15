Accolade and Humana Integrate their Solutions to Optimize the Consumer Experience and Control Healthcare Spend for Self-funded Employers

SEATTLE & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accolade and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that the two companies will integrate their capabilities to create a differentiated healthcare and benefits experience for consumers. The companies will bring employers and their health plan members the benefit of Humana’s provider networks and innovative medical, dental, pharmacy, Employee Assistance Program (EAP), Work-life Services, and Go365 wellness reward program capabilities together with Accolade’s robust member engagement services and integrated health and benefits partner programs.

With a mission to dramatically improve consumer engagement, experience, outcomes and costs in healthcare, Humana with Accolade leverages an open and intelligent platform and a personalized advocacy solution to create a whole person, whole population health offering for its self-funded employer clients, their employees and families.

Using an innovative and open approach to healthcare, Humana will integrate a rich array of data on Accolade’s platform. The Accolade platform leverages advanced machine learning intelligence that produces highly personalized and targeted services across an entire member population, with the goal of reducing complexity and waste. With dedicated Health Assistants and Clinicians, mobile and online messaging, a fully integrated benefits center, member activation campaigns and intelligent insights, Accolade has shown up to a 30-percent lift in program utilization, along with achieving measurable member satisfaction and cost savings.

“The cost structure and consumer experience in healthcare can only improve when companies across the industry collaborate, integrate data, promote best-in-class services, and put the consumer first,” said Rob Cavanaugh, Accolade President. “Humana recognizes that innovation breeds results that benefit everyone – most importantly their members, who must make difficult healthcare decisions as they navigate the healthcare system. Humana and Accolade are pioneering change for consumers, employers, providers and the industry as a whole, and we’re happy to advance this important change together.”

“Humana is taking a major step forward in reinventing the way healthcare is experienced by employees and their families by expanding our solution in partnership with Accolade,” said Chris Hunter, president of Humana’s Group and Specialty Segment. “Building on our own successful service model, we expect our Humana with Accolade service to be the standard of excellence for health plans, employers and consumers in a new open and collaborative era.”

The open and connected Accolade platform brings together innovation across the healthcare landscape, bringing employers and their health plan members the benefit of more than 100 solutions, such as price transparency, provider search, telemedicine, wellness, maternity, centers of excellence, disability and leave, and more. Humana with Accolade will bring employers a personalized service based on the specific healthcare and benefits needs of their entire employee and family populations, while enhancing their business.

Humana with Accolade will launch initially in the Milwaukee, Wis., and Cincinnati, Ohio, areas. For more information on Humana with Accolade, please visit www.accolade.com/contact.

About Accolade

Accolade is a personalized health and benefits solution that can dramatically improve the experience, outcomes and cost of healthcare for employers, health plans and their members. With a unique blend of compassionate advisors, clinical experts and intelligent technologies, we engage individuals and families in their health, establish trust, and influence their decisions at every stage of care. Accolade connects the widest array of personal health data and programs to present a single point of entry to the most effective health and benefits resources, while coordinating with providers at every step. Accolade consistently achieves 60 and higher Net Promoter Scores, 98% consumer satisfaction ratings, and up to 15% employer cost savings. Accolade has been recognized as one of the nation's 25 most promising companies by Forbes, a fastest-growing private healthcare company by Inc. 5000, and is consistently rated a Top Workplace across the country. For more information, visit www.accolade.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of: