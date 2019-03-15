Amsterdam University Medical Center to Be First Dutch Hospital to Adopt Real-Time MRI-Guided Cardiac Ablations

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imricor announced today that it signed its first commercialization contract in the Netherlands with the Amsterdam University Medical Center, location VUmc, for the Advantage-MR™ EP Recorder/Stimulator System. With this agreement, Amsterdam UMC will become the first Dutch site to install the Advantage-MR system and perform real-time MRI-guided cardiac ablations, placing them at the forefront of clinical adoption for interventional cardiac magnetic resonance (iCMR) electrophysiology procedures.

“The clinical introduction of Imricor’s MRI-guided cardiac ablation system marks a new era in cardiology,” said Dr. Marco Götte, founder of the interventional cardiac magnetic resonance (iCMR) Field+Lab and cardiologist at Amsterdam UMC. “This groundbreaking technology will fundamentally change the way we think about the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias at Amsterdam UMC. With MRI-guided procedures, electrophysiologists and imaging cardiologists will have the opportunity to work together to develop advanced treatment plans based on a patient’s unique cardiac structure and disease presentation. This has the potential to substantially improve cardiac care for patients with structural heart disease and related cardiac arrhythmias.”

Imricor’s Advantage-MR system and Vision-MR devices are state-of-the-art cardiac ablation tools that allow physicians to perform procedures under real-time MRI guidance. Unlike conventional x-ray guided procedures, ablations guided by MRI allow physicians to individualize the treatment strategy for each patient’s unique cardiac structure and substrate as well as assess lesion quality and fill gaps in ablation lines during the initial procedure. These benefits have the potential to improve patient outcomes and provide safer, more cost-effective treatment – all in an environment that is free of radiation for both the patient and physician.

“I am very proud, together with Imricor and both Dr. Götte and Dr. Allaart, for our heart center to be able to introduce and apply such a fundamental innovation. We consider this novel technology an important milestone in realizing the full potential of MRI in the field of cardiology,” said Prof. Albert (Bert) van Rossum, vice-director of the Division III, Heart Center Amsterdam UMC, Head of the Dept. Cardiology VUmc, and incoming chairman of the Dutch Society of Cardiology.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to work with the world-class team at Amsterdam UMC,” said Steve Wedan, CEO of Imricor. “As the first Dutch site to provide radiation-free MRI-guided cardiac ablations for their patients, Amsterdam UMC has once again demonstrated its leadership position in the Netherlands and around the world.”

About Imricor

Imricor Medical Systems is a privately held company committed to unlocking the potential of interventional cardiac magnetic resonance (iCMR) by delivering MR-compatible systems and devices that allow physicians to perform cardiac ablations under real-time MRI-guidance.

About the Amsterdam University Medical Center, location VUmc

In June 2018, Amsterdam based university medical centers VUmc and AMC joined forces, merging into Amsterdam UMC, employing over 15,000 health care professionals with annual revenue of euro 2 billion. Amsterdam UMC is offering complex patient care and is home to eight integrated research institutes. By joining forces, these research institutes are an attractive partner for large scale, international studies.

CAUTION: The Advantage-MR™ EP Recorder/Stimulator System has received CE mark approval; it has not yet been approved for use in the United States. The Vision-MR™ Ablation Catheter has been approved as an investigational device for clinical studies in Europe. All other Imricor devices are not yet approved for use in humans.