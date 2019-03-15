Polymath and BMI Coinstreet Digital Announce Strategic Partnership with STO Global-X to Create End-to-End Technology Solution for STOs in Asia

TORONTO & SINGAPORE & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BMI Coinstreet Digital (“BC Digital”), a leading security token advisory and service firm, announced that it will launch its security token issuance, OTC trading, and exchange operation with STO Global-X’s platform.

STO Global-X (STGX) is a global, institutional-focused security token exchange, enabling institutions to tokenize securities and facilitate the virtual ownership and trading of conventional physical assets using digital tokens, powered by Blockchain technology. The end-to-end platform includes a comprehensive Tokenization Platform to put real-world assets into fractional ownership on the Blockchain, while offering investors a digital investment marketplace that’s secure, transparent and inclusive; P2P with no middlemen and in a market that operates 24/7.

Taking advantage of Polymath’s widely respected and market-ready technology solutions, STGX will incorporate Polymath’s protocol and token specifications including ERC1400 - The Security Token Standard, which will sit as the base layer technology for security tokens created through STGX’s issuance platform. ERC1400 is the community-driven, Polymath-led standard for security tokens that is backwards compatible with ERC20, allowing security token issuers to maintain compliance through transfer restrictions among other functionality.

“ We are excited to showcase Polymath’s technology as an easy-to-deploy, white label solution for STGX’s tokenization platform,” said Kevin North, CEO of Polymath. “ We want the community to understand that Polymath’s mission is to facilitate the digitization and management of assets, both directly and indirectly. In this case, we are pleased to power the tokenization solution and be the chosen protocol for great brands like Coinstreet and STO Global-X.”

“ We are very pleased to establish strategic partners with Polymath and STO Global-X. With such collaboration, it enables us to offer a one-stop, end-to-end STO issuance, OTC and exchange solution to our STO clients,” said Samson (SAM) Lee, Co-Founder of BMI Coinstreet Digital.

“ Tokenized representations of traditional as well as emerging asset classes can effectively address some real problems in the current financial ecosystem,” said Floyd DCosta, Co-Founder and CEO of STGX. “ These crypto assets fit fairly well within existing regulatory frameworks while providing for improved accessibility, liquidity and transparency throughout an asset's lifecycle. We are eager to work with partners like Polymath and Coinstreet to build the comprehensive infrastructure needed to support tokenized securities.”

About Polymath

Polymath is a decentralized platform that makes it easy to create and manage security tokens. The platform simplifies the complex technical challenges of creating a security token and aims to bring the multi-trillion dollar financial securities market to the blockchain. Learn more at https://polymath.network

About STO Global-X

STO Global-X is a Singapore-based technology company that offers an end-to-end institutional-grade tokenisation platform and digital asset exchange. The company partners with licensed institutions to deploy and operate STO exchanges in multiple jurisdictions enabling market participants to issue, manage and trade tokenized securities in a secure and compliant manner. Learn more at www.STOglobalX.com

About BC Digital

BMI Coinstreet Digital Limited (“BC Digital”) is a joint venture between BM Intelligent (“BMI”) and Coinstreet Partners (“Coinstreet”), and BMI Group’s company. By combining their vast experience and best practices from traditional markets and blockchain fintech areas, BC Digital is poised to become a leading security token advisory and service firm. Learn more at http://www.bcdigital.io.com

BMI Group, founded in 1995 and fully regulated, is a leading financial services provider in the Asia Pacific Region, specializing in“ONE-STOP” tailor-made corporate consultancy services to listed companies. BMI has assisted many companies in their listings in Hong Kong, Shanghai and overseas. Learn more at http://www.bmintelligence.com/

Coinstreet Partners (“Coinstreet”) is a leading player in the Blockchain and Digital Asset areas, currently operates in 6 business segments including Token Finance Consultancy; Digital Asset & Wealth Management; Marketing & Events; Digital Asset Tokenization and Exchange Platform; Investor Relations, PR & Media; and DLT Solutions. Learn more at http://www.coinstreet.partners