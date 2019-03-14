Care Indeed Launches Virtual Reality Dementia Training

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Care Indeed, a leading home care provider, is pleased to launch Virtual Reality Dementia Training, powered by Strivr, for caregivers and community members. The interactive training sessions are designed to empower caregivers with the knowledge and skills they need to map out the best possible dementia care while also providing caregivers with the skills needed to establish cooperative, caring relationships with dementia clients.

The 3-Dimensional Training environment provides many of the same benefits of training in a physical environment, but without the accompanying safety risks. Care Indeed believes that virtual reality training is more memorable than video or text-based learning materials and that the experience immerses learners into an environment that is safe, yet realistic.

Dee Bustos, CEO of Care Indeed, said, “We are proud to be the first home care company to invest in a cutting-edge technology that teaches through practical simulation rather than theoretical concepts. Our goal is to empower every caregiver with the knowledge and skills they need as their client's dementia progresses.”

For caregivers like Sameem Saadat, the training helped to show him how his interactions with dementia patients can be difficult, yet simplified with the right approach. “The VR training has by far been the most immersive learning experience for me. It allowed me to interact with dementia clients in virtual reality, a safe alternative to real life,” he said. “I learned from my potential mistakes and poor decisions without compromising the safety or well-being of both myself and the client.”

The program is already gaining recognition from leaders in the industry. “Virtual reality is real. Kudos to Care Indeed for leading the way locally,” said Larry Hayes, CEO/Publisher of ActiveOver50.

Registration is now open for Care Indeed’s Virtual Reality Dementia Training powered by Strivr. Contact the Business Development Team at (877) 504-3822 to reserve your spot.

About Care Indeed:

Care Indeed is a leading provider of non-medical home care services in the Bay area. The company is owned and managed by nurses with extensive caregiving experience. Since 2010, Care Indeed has offered services that fall into these categories: personal care and hygiene, support with mobility, household chores, companionship and transportation. For more information about Care Indeed’s home care services and job opportunities, please call (877) 504-3822 or log in to www.CareIndeed.com.