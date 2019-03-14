PrimeSource Building Products, Inc. Expands Asian Operations Through Partnership in Taiwan

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PrimeSource Building Products, Inc., leading construction fastener supplier and national building products distributor, announced today it has formed a joint venture in Taiwan with long-time buying agent and business partner, Certified Products Taiwan, Inc. (CPT). The joint venture will be based in Koahsiung, Taiwan and will be led locally by experienced and respected business leader George Lu. The joint venture will be known as “Certified Products Global” or “CPG.”

“After decades of local procurement support from CPT, we couldn’t be happier to see our relationship evolve. Partnering with CPT combines the best of each organization for the benefit of our customers,” said PrimeSource CEO, Tom Koos. “The combination expands PrimeSource’s capabilities in Asia and shortens the distance between our customers and the sources of the products we provide.”

The partnership leverages PrimeSource’s worldwide sourcing and supply chain capabilities and CPT’s mill relationships and familiarity with Asian cultures, regulations and business practices.

"PrimeSource has been a valued customer for many years. This partnership expands our commitment to one another and to all PrimeSource customers,” said CPT Chairman, Gorge Lu. “PrimeSource is the global leader in construction fastening solutions. We are very pleased to partner with such an organization and to become a more integrated part of their business.”

CPG will manage procurement services in Taiwan, China and elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

About PrimeSource Building Products, Inc.

PrimeSource is the leading domestic wholesale distributor of fastening solutions and building materials, serving residential and commercial new-construction and remodeling markets. Home to the Grip-Rite®, GRX® and Pro-Twist® brands, PrimeSource leverages world-wide supply chain capabilities and 34 distribution centers throughout the United States to source and distribute building construction products, including: nails, screws, and collated fasteners; tools, compressors and accessories; residential and commercial roofing products; diamond blades and accessories, gypsum accessories, weather protection and covers, adhesives and caulks, contractor bags and poly sheeting, building accessories; rebar and concrete accessories; and fencing and wire. For more information please visit www.primesourcebp.com or call (800) 676-7777.