Champion’s Creed Martial Arts Gym in Calgary to Host Wimp2Warrior’s Fight Night on April 6

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Champion’s Creed Martial Arts https://www.championscreed.ca/w2w will host Wimp2Warrior’s Fight Night on April 6. For the past 25 weeks, 32 Calgarians of all ages, fitness levels and walks of life have been training five days a week to fight in a 20-foot octagon cage against another contestant of similar age, skill and weight.

Under the direction of Champion’s Creed’s Head Coach Brian Bird, the martial arts gym’s coaches and athletes have been preparing the 32 contestants for an amateur MMA fight. Each of the Warriors participating in the program started with zero knowledge of mixed martial arts and have become successfully fight-ready in less than six months. They’ve been trained in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai/Kickboxing techniques.

Bird first learned about the Wimp2Warrior program while in Ireland managing Calgary-based mixed martial artist Hakeem Dawadu’s Ultimate Fighting Championship training. He felt it would be a great opportunity to bring the program to Champion’s Creed in Calgary.

Wimp2Warrior started in 2012 in Australia. Billed as “The Ultimate Human Experiment,” the program helps regular people conquer mental and emotional limitations while building their warrior spirit and physique. The program has transformed thousands of people worldwide who have never trained in martial arts before and made them “stronger, healthier and more confident.”

The contestants training at Champion’s Creed can attest to the power of the program. Sandy (age 35) states, “I’ve lost 30 lbs. and it has changed how I handle my life and work.” Another contestant, Nick (age 46) said, “I’ve developed skills which seem like an impossible dream. The idea of stepping into a cage to fight didn’t previously seem like it was in the realm of possibility.” And finally, Erin (age 38), exclaims, “If you’re thinking of joining Wimp2Warrior don’t hesitate. It will be the best experience of your life.”

The Wimp2Warrior’s Fight Night at Champion’s Creed is sanctioned by The City of Calgary and by The City of Calgary Combative Sports Commission. Visit https://www.championscreed.ca/w2w for more information.