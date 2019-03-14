SAIC Awarded $57 Million Seaport-e Task Order

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) won a $57 million Seaport-e task order to provide engineering support services to the Polymers and Undersea Sensors Branch at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division.

“This win not only continues the strong partnership we’ve had for 30 years with NSWC Crane,” said Jim Scanlon, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s Defense Systems customer group, “but it is also an affirmation of the Product Support Center services model we’ve developed with them.”

The Product Support Center services model provides ‘cradle to grave’ life cycle support to systems and platforms and includes solution analysis, system engineering and integration, and sustainment. It leverages proven, repeatable processes that deliver needed capabilities faster and more cost-effectively. The model can be deployed as a comprehensive, tailored package or via various customer-defined modules.

On this contract, SAIC will also deliver research and development services, rapid prototype development, test and evaluation and depot overhaul and repair for various sensors, underwater cables and specialty molded elastomer products throughout the Fleet. The task order has a one-year base period of performance with four additional option years.

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most complex modernization and readiness challenges across the defense, space, federal civilian, and intelligence markets. Our robust portfolio of offerings includes high-end solutions in systems engineering and integration; enterprise IT, including cloud services; cyber; software; advanced analytics and simulation; and training. With an intimate understanding of our customers’ challenges and deep expertise in existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to rapidly deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.

We are a team of 23,000 strong driven by mission, united purpose, and inspired by opportunity. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $6.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

