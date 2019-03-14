CBTS Named Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, North America

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBTS, a leading technology provider that delivers communications, cloud, infrastructure, and consulting solutions to clients across North America, has been named the Rising Star Partner of the Year, North America by Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that enable Intelligent Data Management™.

These fourth annual awards recognize North America Veeam ProPartners and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners who have not only demonstrated success in providing Veeam Availability solutions to their customers, but who have also provided first-class support, expert knowledge, continued product education, and a true Veeam strategy incorporated into their business.

CBTS was recognized as Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, North America for demonstrating the most progress, growth, and dedication toward Veeam business in 2018. CBTS was acknowledged for selling Veeam on a consistent quarterly basis, achieving certification requirements as set forth by the Veeam ProPartner Program, and staying engaged with Veeam channel sales and marketing teams through quarterly business planning, joint lead-generation activities, and pipeline development.

“ CBTS is very pleased to receive this recognition from Veeam as the result of our valued partnership that attracted more than 30 new customers in 2018,” said Steve Lankard, CBTS Vice President and Principal, Infrastructure Solutions. “ We are excited to build on this momentum in 2019.”

“ We are excited to recognize and honor CBTS as the Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, North America,” said Kevin Rooney, Vice President of Channels, Americas, at Veeam. “ Our partnerships have proven invaluable to our consistent and profitable growth over the past decade, and CBTS is an example of that -- a true collaboration driving towards mutual success. Their commitment to Veeam, coupled with a desire to deliver the best backup and availability solutions in the industry, have made a significant impact. I applaud CBTS for their loyalty and service to our joint customers, and ensuring the availability of their applications and data.”

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.