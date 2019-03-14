6sense Announces Salesforce Pardot Integration for Revenue Teams to Launch Comprehensive ABM Programs

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--6sense, a leading Account Based Orchestration Platform, powered by AI, extends its relationship with Salesforce to include an all-new integration with Pardot, Salesforce’s marketing automation solution. This integration combines marketing execution from Salesforce Pardot with the time-based predictions on prospect engagement from 6sense. Shared users can easily use 6sense to uncover demand and prioritize accounts with a high buying propensity while engaging buyers with personalized marketing campaigns through the Pardot platform.

“Salesforce’s mission is to lessen the divide between sales and marketing through account-based alignment to help our customers grow their business,” said Liam Doyle, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Salesforce Pardot. “Targeting the right accounts is at the root of an integrated marketing campaign, and the 6sense platform makes it easier than ever to identify who those targets should be.”

Through the integration, 6sense and Pardot customers can now:

Uncover accounts demonstrating known or anonymous buying signals, and create unified account profiles across this data

Prioritize and segment accounts showing buying signals such as competitive research, predictive in-market scores, website visits, campaign engagement and more

Enable sales teams with account-level insights that bring the power of 6sense and Salesforce data together

Engage buyers using orchestration capabilities across a broad range of channels from sales and messaging, to digital advertising and website personalization

“Having centralized and actionable insights will help users execute account-based tactics across sales and marketing,” said Amar Doshi, VP of Product at 6sense. “We are already seeing fast time-to-value with Pardot customers who have had early access to the integration and are now leveraging multiple capabilities on the platform to drive pipeline growth.”

Both Agile Frameworks and Mediafly are shared Pardot and 6sense customers already reaping the ROI of the integration.

“With the 6sense Pardot integration, we have seen pipeline grow by 4x, leading to an increase of 8x in closed deals,” said Alan Littman, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Agile Frameworks.

“Focusing on quality is a huge priority for us and, using 6sense, we have been able to increase the number of MQL inbounds tenfold, without seeing a decrease in quantity,” said Isabelle Papoulias, Chief Marketing Officer at Mediafly. “Having 6sense data layered on top of the lead scoring and grading criteria we set up in Salesforce Pardot has made all the difference.”

About 6sense:

6sense’s Account Based Orchestration Platform helps revenue teams compete and win in the age of Account Based Buying by putting the power of AI, big data and machine learning behind every member of the B2B revenue team, empowering them to uncover anonymous buying behavior, prioritize fragmented data to focus on accounts in-market, and engage resistant buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns. 6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their buyers so they can easily do anything they need to do to generate more opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner, compete and win more often. 6sense is lead by CEO Jason Zintak, and founders Amanda Kahlow, Viral Bajaria, Premal Shah and Srihari Kumar.