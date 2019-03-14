Donegal Insurance Group Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform for Core Operations, Data, and Analytics

MARIETTA, Pa. & FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Donegal Insurance Group, a group of insurance companies providing full lines of commercial and personal insurance products, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Donegal has selected Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ Core and Data products* to replace legacy systems and modernize the way it does business. The company will implement the products for all of its lines of business, beginning with workers’ compensation, followed by its other commercial lines, and concluding with personal lines. Guidewire PartnerConnect™ Consulting member Ernst & Young LLP (EY) will support the implementation with Guidewire.

“We view Guidewire as the industry leader in P&C software and have developed a very close relationship with Guidewire through our past ClaimCenter and BillingCenter product implementations. These factors played a huge role in our selection process,” said Michael Simms, AVP, Information Technology, at Donegal. “By selecting Guidewire for our policy administration and data analytics platforms, we will be able to streamline our workflows and significantly enhance processing efficiency. We feel that Guidewire’s product and technology roadmaps are closely aligned with Donegal’s business and growth strategies and that the Guidewire platform will support our current and future technology needs,” added Sanjay Pandey, SVP and CIO at Donegal.

“The EY team is excited to work with Donegal on this next phase of their transformation journey,” said Rajcan Surface, Principal, Ernst & Young LLP. “We look forward to a successful implementation of these projects.”

“We are humbled that Donegal has extended its relationship with Guidewire and applaud its recognition of the advantages the additional InsurancePlatform Core and Data products will have in running its business,” said Steve Sherry, Chief Sales Officer, Guidewire Software. “We admire the company’s mission of focusing on excellent customer service, fair claims handling, underwriting profitability, and innovative marketing through the independent agency system, and look forward to helping the company continue to adapt and succeed in a rapidly-changing insurance marketplace.”

*Donegal Insurance Group selected Guidewire PolicyCenter™, Guidewire Client Data Management™, Guidewire Product Content Management™, Guidewire Rating Management™, and Guidewire Reinsurance Management™ as its new underwriting, policy administration, client data, product content, rating, and reinsurance management systems. With the selection of PolicyCenter, the company is now a full Guidewire InsuranceSuite™ customer, having previously deployed Guidewire ClaimCenter™ in 2007 and Guidewire BillingCenter™ in 2015. Donegal Insurance Group also selected Guidewire DataHub™ and Guidewire InfoCenter™ for enterprise-wide data management and business intelligence. In addition, the company selected Guidewire Predictive Analytics™ to embed predictive insights into ClaimCenter and PolicyCenter, creating a Smart Core™ system.

About Donegal Insurance Group

Donegal Insurance Group offers property and casualty lines of insurance in 26 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Insurance Group consists of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and its insurance subsidiaries as well as the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc., a publicly traded insurance holding company (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB). Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent). For more information, please visit: www.donegalgroup.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

