The Baltimore Orioles New Management Implements Familiar Technology with Blast Motion

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Blast Motion announced that the Baltimore Orioles have selected Blast technology for player development, analytics, and scouting. The Orioles represent the 25th team to recognize the value of the Blast sensors, swing data, and pro team services, incorporating our hitting insights into their organization. The Blast Pro Team solution has been designed to easily integrate into the workflow of MLB organizations and their MiLB affiliates. The 2018 approval for bat sensors in-game at the various affiliate levels has allowed for the validation of Blast metrics and insights with correlations to a higher level of performance in-game.

“The familiarity and reliability of Blast Motion made it an easy choice for an initial technology we are bringing to the Orioles,” said Sig Mejdal, Vice President and Assistant General Manager, Baltimore Orioles. “My previous experience with Blast data has shown value in both player development and scouting by providing swing insights and measureables that translate to batted ball success. We’re looking forward to leveraging our previous experience with Blast data in Baltimore with our coaches and players.”

Blast Baseball is the Official Bat Sensor Technology of Major League Baseball and is utilized by over 80% of the MLB teams, including the Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, and Kansas City Royals. Blast swing insights have become the benchmark for evaluating and improving a player’s swing, with industry leading accuracy and consistency validated by The Center for Human Performance. Beyond pro teams, Blast technology is now utilized by over 60% of the Power 5 Conferences and 300 top collegiate programs. Over 4,000 high schools, elite travel teams, and organization customers are also using Blast for coaching, training, and recruiting. The same technology used by MLB teams is available for coaches and players of all ages and skill levels, helping them evaluate and improve a player’s swing through automatic swing quality assessments, video analysis & comparisons, 3D swing visualizations, and personalized performance reports.

“It’s rewarding to see that the value of our technology and the relationships we are building within Major League Baseball present opportunities to move across organizations as personnel changes take place,” said Justin Goltz, Blast Motion, MLB Channel Manager. “Sig (Mejdal) has built a reputation as one of the most respected and accomplished analysts in baseball and we are thrilled that the Blast solution provides value to him and his group.”

Based in Carlsbad, California, Blast Motion is an information company that provides motion analysis and performance insights. By intelligently combining the bio-mechanics of movement with sensor data, video capture technology, and cloud-based software services, we’ve redefined the way people train, analyze, and improve their game. For additional information on Blast Motion, please visit: blastmotion.com.

The Baltimore Orioles are a professional baseball team that compete in the American League (AL) East Division in Major League Baseball (MLB). The team began play as one of eight charter teams in 1901, and have participated in seven World Series, winning in 1966, 1970, and 1983. For additional information on the Baltimore Orioles, please visit: mlb.com/orioles.

