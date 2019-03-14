Barnes & Noble Education and SAGE Publishing Partner to Increase Inclusive Access Content Available on Campuses Nationwide

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading provider of educational products and services solutions for higher education and K-12 institutions, today announced a new agreement with SAGE Publishing, a leading international provider of innovative, high-quality content for teaching, learning, and research. As a result of the companies’ expanded relationship, SAGE eBooks will be made available through inclusive access models offered on campuses served by BNED nationwide through its Barnes & Noble College and MBS Textbook Exchange subsidiaries.

Inclusive access models, including Barnes & Noble College’s First Day™ model, offer course materials at reduced prices through a course materials charge for participating programs. Students have the option to receive their materials on or before the first day of class, delivered seamlessly through their learning management system.

“ We are thrilled to partner with SAGE to further access to high-quality digital content in inclusive access models being used by colleges and universities nationwide,” said Ann Fraley, Vice President, Campus Solutions, Barnes & Noble College. “ Inclusive access remains an important driver of affordability, access and achievement in higher education, and we are proud to work closely with our publishing partners to expand the use of these models on the campuses we serve.”

“ SAGE College is committed to student success not only by curating high-quality content from expert authors and delivering that content in a variety of formats, but also by expanding access and affordable purchase options,” said Michele Sordi, Senior Vice President and Head of US College. “ We believe that providing students more options for access to high-quality course materials will empower them to take control of their learning and enhance their engagement with their courses. We are delighted to be partnering with Barnes & Noble Education in this effort.”

A recent survey from Barnes & Noble College Insights℠ found that more than a third of college students felt unprepared for the first day of the 2019 spring semester. Inclusive access models ensure students have the materials they need at the start of the semester, allowing faculty members to begin instruction on day one and ultimately driving positive outcomes for students, faculty and institutions.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading provider of higher education and K-12 educational products and solutions. Through its Barnes & Noble College and MBS Textbook Exchange segments, Barnes & Noble Education operates 1,453 physical and virtual bookstores across the U.S., serving more than 6 million students and faculty. Through its Digital Student Solutions segment, the Company offers direct-to-student products and services that help students study more effectively and improve academic performance, enabling them to gain the valuable skills necessary to succeed after college. The Company also operates one of the largest textbook wholesale distribution channels in the United States. For more information please visit www.bned.com.

BNED companies include: Barnes & Noble College Booksellers, LLC, MBS Textbook Exchange, LLC, BNED LoudCloud, LLC, Student Brands, LLC, Promoversity, LLC, and PaperRater, LLC. General information on Barnes & Noble Education may be obtained by visiting the Company's corporate website: www.bned.com.

ABOUT SAGE PUBLISHING

Sara Miller McCune founded SAGE Publishing in 1965 to support the dissemination of usable knowledge and educate a global community. SAGE is a leading international provider of innovative, high-quality content publishing more than 1,000 journals and over 900 new books each year, spanning a wide range of subject areas. Our growing selection of library products includes archives, data, case studies and video. SAGE remains majority owned by our founder and after her lifetime will become owned by a charitable trust that secures the company’s continued independence. Principal offices are located in Los Angeles, London, New Delhi, Singapore, Washington DC and Melbourne. www.sagepublishing.com