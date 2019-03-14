Entropix to Explore Strategic Opportunities for Computer Vision Solutions in Collaboration with Lenovo™

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entropix announced today it is collaborating with Lenovo to explore the potential of computer vision for commercial solutions. The collaboration leverages Lenovo’s dual sensor smartphone architecture with Entropix cloud Resolution Engine and enterprise computer vision management system to develop an end-to-end hyper-accurate visual classification and recognition platform for a multitude of potential applications including enterprise security, retail, logistics and supply chain.

“This collaboration with Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group will allow Entropix to provide a dual sensor edge visual capture system containing the benefits of a topline smartphone, with an open edge analytics SDK,” said Nathan Wheeler, CEO of Entropix. “When connected to Entropix enterprise visual and meta management software and cloud Resolution Engine, our customers can achieve recognition and classification accuracy at up to 100MP resolution on an easily deployable 4G and 5G scale.”

The collaboration will feature:

moto z2 force smartphone with modified OS, dual 12MP color/monochrome camera Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK for TensorFlow edge detection analytics Entropix smartphone dual sensor computer vision image capture application Entropix Resolution on Demand® GPU cloud software service in Lenovo’s AI Innovation Center for processing resolutions up to 100 Megapixel for hyper-accurate classification systems Enterprise visual and meta management system with SDK/API for easy application integration and enterprise deployment options

Entropix and Lenovo will leverage their mutual expertise and work together to expand the growing computer vision market, expected to be a $25 billion1 global market by 2025. Entropix will be showcasing this new computer vision solution set at upcoming trade shows.

About Entropix

Entropix is revolutionizing the way machines consume pixels. Our patented Resolution on Demand® technology reconstructs video and images to an order of magnitude higher effective resolution, radically improving the accuracy and processing efficiency of any computer vision application. For more information, please visit www.entropix.com.

LENOVO is a trademark of Lenovo. MOTOROLA and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

1 Tractica 2018 report, “Computer Vision Technologies and Markets”