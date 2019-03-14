Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Turtle Rock Studios Announce “Back 4 Blood”

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Turtle Rock Studios today announced Back 4 Blood, from the creators and development team behind the critically acclaimed, co-op phenomenon Left 4 Dead. Back 4 Blood is designed from the ground up as an original, premium title and marries the best of what made the co-op zombie shooter so successful with new features and state-of-the-art technology.

“We are thrilled to partner with the proven Turtle Rock Studios team on Back 4 Blood to advance the co-op zombie genre forward with innovative multiplayer gameplay,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. “The talented team at Turtle Rock has been developing amazing games together for a long time, and this is a great opportunity to work with them to create a new gaming universe built specifically with the large co-op zombie shooter community in mind.”

“It’s hard to overstate what an awesome opportunity this is. We get to return to a genre that was born in our studio with over ten years of additional experience and zombie ideas racked up in our brains,” said Chris Ashton, Co-founder and Design Director, Turtle Rock Studios. “We also have some of the best teammates in the business at WBIE who understand our development process and are equally committed to our player-first mentality. We love being able to announce, so we can start working with the community right away.”

“We are not resting on any past laurels. Our goal is to take all we’ve learned and push forward. We know that’s a tall order,” said Phil Robb, Co-founder and Creative Director, Turtle Rock Studios. “We’re growing the team considerably because we’re stepping up to the biggest challenge in this studio’s history. We know this title has to stand out, and we fully intend to make that happen.”

For more information on Back 4 Blood, please visit: www.Back4Blood.com.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles.

ABOUT TURTLE ROCK STUDIOS

Turtle Rock Studios is an award-winning independent game developer best known for its work on AAA franchises like Left 4 Dead, Evolve, and Counter-Strike. Turtle Rock Studios is currently developing the co-op shooter, Back 4 Blood, in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

