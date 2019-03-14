Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solutions to York County, Pennsylvania

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an agreement with York County, Pennsylvania, for Tyler’s Munis® software, including financial management, procurement, human capital management and ExecuTime Time & Attendance™ solutions.

York County was looking to improve efficiencies in its departments by implementing an integrated, easy-to-use ERP solution that would offer a modern workflow, flexible reporting, and self-service functionality. Its current solution was becoming outdated and did not have the functionality the county required. After a thorough review process, York County selected Tyler’s Munis and ExecuTime solutions to help transform its business operations.

“We saw a need for streamlining much of the financial and human capital management processes that can become cumbersome in our departments,” said Mark Derr, York County administrator. “We’re committed to providing transparency for our citizens, and we believe Tyler’s solutions will help us achieve that goal while also improving our efficiency and reporting capabilities.”

Munis will streamline business functions through automation, integration, and improved workflows while reducing many paper-based processes. With ExecuTime, the county will benefit from flexible configuration, time capturing abilities, work schedules and leave requests, and a seamless integration with Munis.

“We’re proud to add York County to our growing client base of 68 Munis clients in Pennsylvania,” said Chris Hepburn, president of Tyler’s ERP & Schools Division. “We’re confident that the strong combination of Munis and ExecuTime will bring many benefits to York County, including the elimination of paper processes and streamlined functionality for personnel and financial management.”

York County is home to approximately 446,000 residents and employs nearly 2,200 people. Tyler also provides its iasWorld® appraisal and tax software to the county and its New World™ public safety solution to the York County Department of Emergency Services.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.