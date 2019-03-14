Elavon and Union Bank Extend Long-standing Alliance Relationship

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elavon, a leading global payments provider, and Union Bank have agreed to extend their multi-year alliance for the third time in their 25-year partnership, which adds a focus on expanding into vertical markets such as healthcare and enhancements to tools and services making it easier for clients to manage and grow their business.

“Being able to offer Elavon’s customizable and scalable payment solutions has really helped us grow our small-to-medium business portfolio over the years,” said Pierre Habis, head of Consumer Banking, Union Bank. “We trust Elavon, its level of service and its secure and innovative solutions will help us to continue growing together over the coming years.”

“The payments landscape continues to change at a rapid pace; with this extension we are able to influence the industry in meaningful ways that help our customers and their customers,” said Guy Harris, president of North America and Global Revenue. “Union renewed with us a year early, which is a testament to our successes over the years and shows the confidence they have in our vision for the future of payments.”

Union Bank is a full-service bank with a rich history of investing in its clients, communities and employees throughout the West Coast for more than 150 years. Union Bank is committed to helping clients achieve their unique financial goals and offers a broad range of financial products and services, including a comprehensive suite of Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Lending and Consumer Banking services. With more than 350 branches in California, Oregon and Washington, Union Bank remains committed to serving the needs of its local communities. As a member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world’s largest financial institutions, Union Bank holds its clients’ best interests to heart and remains committed to investing in their success.

Under the terms of the agreement, Union Bank’s new and existing merchant customers will benefit from Elavon’s investment in new payment technologies and tools and services to streamline their business.

About Elavon

Elavon provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 1.3 million customers in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. As the leading provider for airlines and a top five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education, Elavon’s innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for businesses from small to enterprise-sized.