American Water and Camden Expand, Formalize Partnership

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today it has signed a Community Investment Agreement with Mayor Frank Moran and the City of Camden. This agreement will help establish a comprehensive plan of community education and outreach, job training programs and hiring initiatives to benefit residents, business, and organizations throughout the city.

American Water’s move to the Camden Waterfront represents a milestone in the company’s long-term investment in Camden’s future. Empowered by the move to its new home in Camden, American Water is strengthening their relationships with local organizations, creating new partnerships, and contributing to the renaissance of this City on the Rise making Camden a thriving place to live, work, serve, and play.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

