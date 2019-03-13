Nimdzi to Conduct Statewide Medical Interpretation Project for California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS)

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nimdzi Insights LLC is launching a comprehensive project to assess current medical interpretation procedures in California, and to recommend ways to improve language services for the state’s Medicaid beneficiaries who speak little or no English.

Mandated by the California State Legislature in August 2016, the project marks the initial implementation stage of Assembly Bill 635, which calls for the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) to ensure Medi-Cal beneficiaries have sufficient access to healthcare services when foreign-language support is required.

The nine-month project will include four key initiatives:

Identify the requirements needed to provide medical interpretation services;

Research and analyze other states’ Medicaid programs;

Recommend strategies for providing medical interpretation services for Medi-Cal beneficiaries;

Assess and recommend pilot programs to provide and improve medical interpretation services in California.

Eric Woelfel, director of special research projects at Nimdzi Insights, will head the program, along with Abbi Gaines, research program manager.

DHCS awarded the contract to Nimdzi in December 2018, and the project is currently scheduled for completion by the end of September 2019, said Renato Beninatto, CEO of Nimdzi.

“Our ultimate goal is to establish clearly defined protocols for providing medical interpretation services that will ensure greater access and better medical outcomes, not only for Medi-Cal beneficiaries, but for anyone who doesn’t speak English and needs healthcare services in the United States,” Beninatto said.

About Nimdzi Insights LLC

Based in Seattle, Nimdzi Insights LLC is a full-service analyst and consulting firm focused on the language, translation and localization industries. www.nimdzi.com.