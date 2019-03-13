CQG Partners with the Small Exchange, Enhancing Futures Accessibility for Market Participants Worldwide

CHICAGO & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Small Exchange, a new futures exchange (pending regulatory approval) backed by award-winning innovators focused on retail customers, announced partnering with CQG, a leading global provider of high-performance solutions for trading, market data, technical analysis, and risk and account management. Through CQG’s platform, market participants will have global Direct Market Access to The Small Exchange and its future suite of products.

Created to become the world’s largest customer-centric futures exchange, the Small Exchange aims to bridge the futures product gap for investors of all sizes. The Small Exchange will initially offer five cash-settled contracts based on proprietary indices in equities, interest rates, metals, energy, and foreign exchange. As a result of the partnership and CQG’s robust front-end trading capabilities, exchange participants worldwide will benefit from greater accessibility.

“In keeping with the Small Exchange mission of bringing more participants to the futures markets and furthering the futures marketplace, we are thrilled that our partnership with CQG will enable exchange participants worldwide to access our market,” said Don Roberts, the Small Exchange President and CEO. “We wanted a partnership with a ‘second to none’ trading platform with exemplary tools that would increase our reach almost immediately, and we found it with CQG. We are well on our way to fulfilling our mission by leveraging CQG’s solutions.”

Pat Kenny, CQG Senior Vice President, Client Relations, said: “We value the work the Small Exchange is doing to provide increased access to futures markets for traders, particularly these first few indices. Adding the Small Exchange to our exchange network is a great opportunity for CQG’s global customers.”

About Small Exchange:

Based in Chicago, The Small Exchange – backed by award-winning industry innovators and powered by a proprietary matching engine – recently filed to become a registered Designated Contract Market (DCM) with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The Small Exchange's mission is to become the world's largest customer-centric futures exchange, bridging the futures product gap for investors of all sizes by providing appropriately sized futures products that are capital efficient, simple to use, and easy to understand for all participants. The company will facilitate the trading of exchange-created proprietary products for all types of market participants including, but not limited to market makers/liquidity providers, Introducing Brokers (IBs), Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms and hedge funds, all with a primary focus on the public retail customer. Please visit www.thesmallexchange.com for more information.

About CQG:

CQG provides the industry’s highest performing solutions for trading, global market data, advanced technical analysis, and risk and account management. The firm partners with the vast majority of futures brokerage and clearing firms and provides Direct Market Access (DMA) to more than 45 exchanges through its global network of co-located Hosted Exchange Gateways. CQG's server-side order management tools for spreading, market aggregation, and smart orders are unsurpassed for speed and ease of use. Its market data feed consolidates more than 75 sources, including exchanges worldwide for futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as data on debt securities, industry reports, and financial indices. CQG has received the Prop Traders' ISV of the Year award from FOW (now Global Investor Group), the Best Technical Analysis Platform award from The Technical Analyst, and the Best Product for Traders award from Finance Magnates for its multi-asset trading platform. CQG is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with sales and support offices worldwide.