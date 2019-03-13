Island Coastal Lager Widens Pipeline with New Belgium Brewing Partnership

FORT COLLINS, Colo. & CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Belgium Brewing (NBB), the country’s fourth-largest craft brewer, and Island Coastal Lager (ICL) today announced they have entered into an agreement that entitles NBB to handle all brewing and logistics for ICL, the premium alternative to mass-market beers. The relationship will drive ICL’s expansion into 16 additional states.

“Like New Belgium was in 1991 and continues to be today, we were inspired to bring a better beer to American drinkers,” said ICL co-founder Brandon Perry. “Island Coastal Lager has carved out its own clean, easy-drinking category providing an alternative to mass-produced beers brewed with fillers and preservatives.”

Inspired by the coastal lifestyle, Island Coastal Lager is brewed with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. It was first brought to market in South Carolina in October 2017, and within a year became the number one six-pack lager sold in major grocery chains across the state. Distribution in 2018 expanded throughout the Southeast to include South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida. Upon its first anniversary, ICL was introduced to the world, launching on Carnival Cruise Lines’ entire fleet of 26 ships traveling to over 70 destinations throughout the globe. Today’s announced partnership will quadruple the number of states where ICL is sold and increase production exponentially.

“Island Coastal Lager is at an exciting inflection point having created both a lifestyle brand and a high-quality product that more consumers are quickly embracing,” said NBB Chief Executive Officer Steve Fechheimer. “We look forward to helping the Island team further by providing high quality beer and logistics services as ICL expands to the entire East Coast and west through Texas. ”

“The brewing expertise and access that NBB can provide ICL makes them a perfect partner as we accelerate growth within the US,” said co-founder Scott Hansen. “We are now poised to launch brand extensions that will further solidify our place in the market as a crossover between macro and craft.”

New Belgium Brewing will begin production of Island Coastal Lager in March, 2019 and will package both draft, 12-oz and 16-oz cans.

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing, makers of Fat Tire Amber Ale and a host of Belgian-inspired beers, is recognized as one of Outside Magazine’s Best Places to Work, one of the Wall Street Journal’s Best Small Businesses and tops Bicycling Magazine’s Best Companies for Cyclists. The 100% employee-owned brewery is a Platinum-level Bicycle Friendly Business as designated by the League of American Bicyclists, one of World Blu’s most democratic U.S. businesses, and a Certified B Corp. In addition to Fat Tire Amber Ale, New Belgium brews fourteen year-round beers: Citradelic Tangerine IPA, Fat Tire Belgian White, The Hemperor HPA, Voodoo Ranger IPA, Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA, Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA, Sour Saison, Honey Orange Tripel, Dayblazer Easygoing Ale, 1554 Enlightened Dark Ale, Bohemian Pilsner, Abbey Belgian Style Ale, Trippel and a gluten-reduced beer, Glutiny Pale Ale. To learn more, visit NewBelgium.com and follow the brewery on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Island Coastal Lager

Island Coastal Lager (ICL) is a beer and lifestyle brand with current distribution in five states in the Southeast and on the water with Carnival Cruise Lines. An American Craft Lager brewed with the highest quality ingredients containing no fillers or preservatives, ICL is an easy-drinking beer at just 4.5% ABV with a smooth, crisp finish. ICL is available on draft and in 12oz cans in both 6-packs and 12-packs and 16oz ‘tall boy’ format. To learn more, visit the website at www.islandcoastallager.com and follow ICL on social media with the handle @islandcoastallager.