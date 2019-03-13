IRI Strengthens Leadership in C-Store Channel Coverage With New and Expanded Retailer Relationships

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRI®, a global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, today announced a new relationship with Casey’s General Stores, a chain of convenience stores in the Midwest and Southern United States. Casey’s will provide IRI access to its point-of-sale from more than 2,100 Casey’s stores to support its account-level insights for the c-store channel. IRI also announced it is expanding relationships with Speedway, Circle K, EG Group — including Turkey Hill, Loaf ’N Jug, Kwik Shop, Tom Thumb and Quik Stop — as well as other leading convenience store chains across North America to provide brands with the most granular and well-informed insights available for the c-store channel.

“As the convenience store channel continues to grow and expand its influence on consumers and CPG brands, IRI is proud to be the leading provider of convenience channel coverage in the industry,” said Brad Shelton, president of IRI’s collaborative gateway solutions. “Partnering with the 10 largest convenience chains in the United States allows IRI to help c-store retailers maximize their ROI and provide CPG brands with accurate, real-time and actionable insights driven by the most representative convenience store data available.”

Through the new relationship, Casey’s General Stores will access IRI Liquid Data® solutions through IRI’s customizable Unify® portal and use the platform’s interactive dashboards and data visualization tools to analyze performance and identify business opportunities and issues in real time. Further, brands will have access to highly granular account-level data from Casey’s stores and enhanced insights to drive growth in the convenience store channel.

“We are excited to begin this new relationship with IRI,” said Michael Richardson, vice president of marketing for Casey’s General Stores. “IRI’s powerful platform will be instrumental in helping us strategically deliver growth through enhanced market opportunities and will increase our engagement with our valued consumers.”

The Liquid Data platform, featuring enhanced data assets from the new relationship with Casey’s, provides the industry’s most granular, accurate and actionable coverage of the growing convenience store channel.

