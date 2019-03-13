GoDaddy Partners with the ICC as Official Sponsor of the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019

NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced its partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the official sponsor of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

GoDaddy will be the global platform of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to drive even greater awareness, amongst tournament viewers and cricket enthusiasts, about the benefits for small business owners and entrepreneurs of creating a powerful online identity to help their ventures grow.

Commenting on the partnership, Nikhil Arora, Managing Director and Vice President, GoDaddy India said, “ The Cricket World Cup tournament is a platform that offers a convergence of players, fans and communities. It is one of the world’s biggest phenomena, bringing people together across the globe, and is a perfect place for us to create awareness about the ease and affordability of GoDaddy’s online product and service offerings. We aim to use our partnership with ICC to engage with cricket enthusiasts from all over the world, educating them about the benefits of online adoption.” He also added that, “ Cricket in India is a favourite sport. It is viewed in every nook and corner of our country, giving GoDaddy an opportunity to reach our audiences, including in the Tier II & III cities, helping entrepreneurs and small business owners bring their ideas to life online.”

Campbell Jamieson, General Manager, Commercial at the International Cricket Council said: “ We are excited to partner with GoDaddy for the Cricket World Cup 2019. GoDaddy has, for a long time, been an active supporter of sport in India and around the world, and has successfully leveraged the influence of sports to empower and inspire entrepreneurs. Our partnership with GoDaddy connects their entrepreneurial zeal with the year’s biggest sporting extravaganza, which I know will be a winning combination.”

GoDaddy offers an integrated suite of products for small business owners and entrepreneurs, ranging from domain names, hosting, website building, email marketing, security and e-commerce. The company offers 24/7 customer support locally, to help guide customers in the growth of their venture, and to find the tools that best meet their needs.

GoDaddy’s partnership with ICC continues the company’s collaborations with sport. GoDaddy has been associated with prominent sports celebrities and numerous sporting events in markets around the world. In India, GoDaddy has been associated with cricket in various formats, currently supporting MS Dhoni with his entrepreneurial venture, sponsoring the 3 match Home T20 series vs Sri Lanka in Dec 2017, and the 5 Test match Home series vs England in November/December 2016. In Canada, GoDaddy has partnered with the Toronto Raptors in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Similarly, in Asia, GoDaddy sponsored Lightweight Champion Eduard Folayang, in One Championship events, and the Badminton World Federation and the International Table Tennis Federation globally.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With over 18 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit in.GoDaddy.com.

About the ICC

The ICC is the global governing body for cricket. Representing 105 members, the ICC governs and administrates the game and is responsible for the staging of major international tournaments including the ICC Men’s World Cup and Women’s World Cup and the ICC Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups as well as all associated qualifying events.

The ICC presides over the ICC Code of Conduct which sets the professional standards of discipline for international cricket, playing conditions, bowling reviews and other ICC regulations. The Laws of the game remain under the auspices of the MCC.

The ICC also appoints the umpires and referees that officiate at all sanctioned Test matches, One Day International and Twenty20 Internationals. Through the Anti-Corruption Unit it coordinates action against corruption and match fixing.

The ICC Development department works with Associate Members to improve the quality of international cricket, build better cricket systems, get more people playing cricket and grow the game.