Evoqua’s Neptune-Benson Named Official Water Quality Sponsor of USA Swimming

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced that Neptune-Benson will become the Official Water Quality Sponsor of USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport of swimming in the U.S., through 2020. As part of this sponsorship, Evoqua’s Neptune-Benson will provide filtration and disinfection treatment systems for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming, and provide support at Phillips 66 National Championships, Toyota U.S. Open and other major USA Swimming events.

Neptune-Benson has been synonymous with water filtration and disinfection for the commercial aquatics market since 1956. The USA Swimming sponsorship builds on a long and successful partnership dating back to 2008, when Neptune-Benson began providing both filtration and secondary disinfection for all USA Swimming competitions including the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha.

“Consistent and reliable access to clean, safe water is critical to ensuring the health and success of competitive swimmers, no matter what level of competition,” said Sean Curley, Vice President and General Manager of Evoqua’s Aquatics Division. “Neptune-Benson has a proven track record of providing safe and sustainable water quality solutions to competitive pools, as it works to transform water and enrich life for all participants. We are honored to continue providing high quality filtration and disinfection solutions for select USA Swimming events.”

As part of the sponsorship, USA Swimming will use Neptune-Benson’s Defender® Regenerative Media Filter and ETS-UV™ disinfection generators. The Defender filter is an efficient, environmentally friendly alternative to traditional sand filters: it uses up to 90 percent less water, takes up a quarter of the space and provides pool operators with up to 50% energy savings — all while removing particulate down to 1 micron versus 20-30 microns. ETS-UV disinfection generators provide a supplemental source of disinfection, reducing chemical usage and chloramines, thereby improving air quality at the air/water interface. This provides competitive swimmers and spectators with a healthier environment and reduces corrosion of surfaces in the natatorium.

“USA Swimming is committed to excellence at all levels of competition, and the health and development of our athletes—and that all starts with clean water,” USA Swimming Director of Partnership Marketing Jim Fox said. “We know Evoqua and Neptune-Benson share that commitment, which makes them the right partner for us.”

To learn more about Evoqua’s solutions for aquatics and recreational water, please visit https://www.evoqua.com/en/markets/Aquatics/.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.

About USA Swimming

As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competition including the Olympic Games, and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives: Build the base, Promote the sport, Achieve competitive success. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org.

USA Swimming is a trademark of United States Swimming, Inc.; Olympic is a trademark of United States Olympic Committee; Phillips 66 is a trademark of Phillips 66 Company; Toyota is a trademark of Toyota Motor Corporation.