CURE Media Group and Rare Disease Report® Add The Metaplastic Breast Cancer Global Alliance to Their Strategic Alliance Partnership Programs

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURE Media Group — which reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers across an industry-leading multimedia platform devoted solely to cancer updates, research and education — and Rare Disease Report® (RDR), a leading digital media platform focused on the rare disease community, announce their partnership with The Metaplastic Breast Cancer Global Alliance (MpBC Global Alliance, Inc.).

“We are thrilled to partner with The Metaplastic Breast Cancer Global Alliance. We are honored to aid them in their mission to raise awareness and support research of this rare and aggressive form of breast cancer,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of CURE Media Group and RDR®, in making the announcement.

MpBC Global Alliance, Inc. is a grassroots patient organization that was started by a team of women, all diagnosed with metaplastic breast cancer. Metaplastic breast cancer is estimated at less than 1 percent of all breast cancer diagnoses. Because of this, traditional breast cancer research tends not to focus on metaplastic breast cancer. The MpBC Global Alliance, Inc. is working to invigorate research targeted at metaplastic carcinoma of the breast. The alliance wants to improve knowledge surrounding metaplastic breast cancer to prolong and to improve the quality of life of all women who may be diagnosed in the future.

Australian Global Representative from MpBC Global Alliance, Inc added “International research collaborations are a mechanism for knowledge exchange, creating positive impacts throughout the broader community. The more we engage globally the more we prosper!”

The Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions fostering collaboration and an open exchange of information for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group and RDR® will help MpBC Global Alliance, Inc spread the word of this life-threatening strain of breast cancer. The SAP program is designed to facilitate an open exchange of information among trusted peers, with the ultimate goal of improving patient care.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News®. CURE Media Group is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates Inc. family of businesses, which includes the acclaimed OncLive® platform of resources for the practicing oncologist. For more information, visit http://www.curetoday.com and http://www.mjhassoc.com.

About Rare Disease Report®

Rare Disease Report® (RDR), is a health care communications and media company focused on the rare disease community and dedicated to raising awareness of rare diseases and orphan drugs so that patients will be diagnosed and treated more efficiently. RDR is part of the MJH Associates, Inc., family of businesses, based in Cranbury, New Jersey. MJH Associates is dedicated to improving quality of life through health care education, research and communication. To learn more, visit http://www.mjhassoc.com.

About the Metaplastic Breast Cancer Global Alliance

The Metaplastic Breast Cancer Global Alliance is a nonprofit organization founded and administered by volunteers with the goal of consolidating knowledge and research into the metaplastic carcinoma of the breast. By raising global awareness and supporting research the Metaplastic Breast Cancer Global Alliance will help advance more effective targeted treatment options and help save lives.