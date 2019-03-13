Gwinnett Commission Chair Charlotte Nash Discusses March 19 Transit Referendum on TravelSafely with Bryan Mulligan of Applied Information Business RadioX Show

NORCROSS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gwinnett County Commission Chair Charlotte Nash sat down with Applied Information, Inc. President Bryan Mulligan and discussed the March 19 transit contract referendum on the Business RadioX program TravelSafely with Bryan Mulligan.

Chair Nash discussed how the county’s population is expected to grow by more than 500,000 in 2040 leading to more congestion than currently exists. The plan before voters would expand transit and improve mobility for current residents and the estimated 1.5 million Gwinnett residents in 2040. The plan calls for the use of rail, bus, road improvements and the latest transportation technology to provide better mobility for all residents who travel into, out of and throughout the county, she said.

The program will air at 3:00 p.m. on March 13 on Business RadioX https://businessradiox.com/series/travelsafely/ and is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/h6QgC2iIOYY.

“As a business owner in Gwinnett, I believe it is crucial for us to work together for solutions to problems such as traffic congestion so that the County will continue to attract the people and businesses that make Gwinnett such a great place to live and work,” said Mr. Mulligan. “Applied Information is fully supportive of the Gwinnett transit referendum and urges everyone to vote yes.”

Gwinnett County residents will go to the polls March 19 to vote on a contract for the provision of expanded transit services. If the referendum passes, Gwinnett’s transit system and services will expand based on Gwinnett’s plan and its contract with MARTA. The expansion will be funded through a one-cent sales tax for transit.

The contract provides control to Gwinnett over funds, expenditures, projects, and services. It requires Gwinnett funds to be spent for the benefit of Gwinnett. It sets Gwinnett’s transit plan, Connect Gwinnett, as the source of transit projects. It also provides Gwinnett with three seats on the MARTA board.

TravelSafely with Bryan Mulligan shares the idea that when likeminded citizens and cutting-edge technology come together, we can save lives and improve traffic. Hear great stories of technological innovations, personal insights from industry leaders and discussion on the future of traffic technology.

The show airs every Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Applied Information is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, connected, and intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions designed to save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Key product areas are smart traffic signals, school zone flashing beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and freight priority and ITS systems. AI’s free TravelSafely™ smartphone app connects drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, and the transportation infrastructure for a safer mobility experience. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.