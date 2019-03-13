Onapsis and Exabeam Partner to Bring ERP to the Security Operations Center

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onapsis, the global leader in ERP cybersecurity and compliance, today announced a technology alliance and product integration with Exabeam, the Smarter SIEM™ company, to give security teams access to enterprise resource planning (ERP) vulnerability logs in their security incident and event management (SIEM) for security monitoring, threat detection, incident response and audit compliance.

Global 2000 organizations run their business on, and store their sensitive data in, ERP applications such as SAP and Oracle E-Business Suite. Nation-state threat actors, hacktivitists and cybercriminals are turning their sights to these systems with targeted campaigns using technology found on the dark web. Many organizations remain vulnerable, having not updated security patches, despite warnings from DHS US CERT to update critical patches, or because they continue to rely on legacy security approaches. In addition, a lot of the biggest breaches broke through the perimeter with phishing, third parties, or common vulnerabilities and then pivoted to compromise ERP systems.

By making business-critical ERP applications an integrated part of the Security Operations Center (SOC), organizations gain visibility and context needed to investigate and respond to incidents and comply with data-intensive regulations such as GDPR. The new joint solution integrates Onapsis and the Exabeam Security Management Platform (SMP) to allow security teams to quickly detect and respond to threats by providing them with continuous visibility of ERP vulnerabilities, additional context to investigate security alerts and the ability to quickly respond to incidents.

The new integration allows the Exabeam SMP to ingest ERP vulnerability logs from Onapsis via syslog to gather all the critical vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and ERP security events detected by Onapsis. ERP data is combined with data from other systems, modeled using behavioral analytics, and displayed in Exabeam Smart Timelines™, machine-created timelines of user and device behavior, so analysts can quickly detect and investigate attacker tactics, techniques and procedures.

“ InfoSec professionals today work in a threat environment where they face adversaries with unprecedented sophistication, persistence and technology,” said Ted Plumis, VP of Worldwide Channels at Exabeam. “ We are excited to work with Onapsis to deliver a streamlined security solution for ERP systems. This partnership ensures that our mutual customers can quickly identify suspicious activity and remediate threats in their environment.”

“ We are excited to be onboard as a partner of Exabeam and combining our product offerings. With the growing trend in attacks targeting the organization’s core applications, it is imperative that security teams understand and evaluate the logs and events of their ERP systems. Our partnership with Exabeam will allow companies to gain awareness into the security posture of their ERP business applications as it will now be fed into and displayed on their SIEM dashboard,” said Darren Gaeta, VP of Worldwide Alliances and Channels, Onapsis Inc.

The Onapsis Security Platform™ is the most widely-used SAP-certified cybersecurity solution on the market. Unlike generic security products, Onapsis's context-aware solution delivers both preventative vulnerability and compliance controls, as well as real-time detection and incident response capabilities to reduce risks affecting critical business processes and data.

Onapsis cybersecurity solutions automate the monitoring and protection of your SAP and Oracle applications, keeping them compliant and safe from insider and outsider threats. As the proven market leader, global enterprises trust Onapsis to protect the essential information and processes that run their businesses.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Onapsis serves over 200 customers including many of the Global 2000. Onapsis's solutions are also the de-facto standard for leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, E&Y, IBM, KPMG and PwC. For more information, please visit www.onapsis.com, or connect with us on Twitter, Google+, or LinkedIn.

Exabeam is the Smarter SIEM™ company. We empower enterprises to detect, investigate, and respond to cyberattacks more efficiently so their security operations and insider threat teams can work smarter. Security organizations no longer have to live with excessive logging fees, missed distributed attacks and unknown threats, or manual investigations and remediation. With the Exabeam Security Management Platform, analysts can collect unlimited log data, use behavioral analytics to detect attacks, and automate incident response, both on-premises or in the cloud. Exabeam Smart Timelines™, sequences of user and device behavior created using machine learning, further reduce the time and specialization required to detect attacker tactics, techniques, and procedures. For more information, visit https://www.exabeam.com.

