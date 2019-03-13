Kronos Announces Multi-year Partnerships with Five PGA TOUR Golfers

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kronos Incorporated, a global leader in workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions, today announced that it has entered into official relationships with five Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) TOUR stars. “Team Kronos” will make its debut tomorrow at THE PLAYERS Championship, with all five golfers competing at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, from March 14-17.

Team Kronos ambassadors will wear the Kronos logo throughout the 2019 and 2020 PGA TOUR seasons as well as participate in numerous corporate events and social media campaigns in support of the Kronos brand. PGA TOUR golfers signed to Team Kronos are: Andrew Putnam (Instagram, Twitter), 30, has become a force in just two full seasons on the PGA TOUR. Hailing from Tacoma, Washington and having played college golf at Pepperdine University, Putnam has racked up seven Top 10-finishes in his young career, including winning The Barracuda Championship in 2018 and finishing second at the 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii. He’s currently in the Top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and is 23 rd in the 2019 FedEx Cup standings. Peter Uihlein (Instagram, Twitter), 29, a New Bedford, Massachusetts-native, finished his PGA TOUR rookie season in 2018 ranked 64 th in the FedEx Cup standings, collecting four Top 10-finishes and 10 Top 25-finishes. The former Oklahoma State University star won the 2010 U.S. Amateur and was the #1 ranked Amateur in the World before turning professional. He also notched one victory on the European Tour – the 2013 Madeira Islands Open – and was named the European Tour Rookie of the Year. Brendan Steele (Instagram, Twitter), 35, is a three-time PGA TOUR winner, notching 25 Top 10-finishes and 69 Top 25-finishes over his nine-year career. The Idyllwild, California native and University of California-Riverside alumni is a back-to-back Safeway Open champion in 2016 and 2017, the 2011 Valero Texas Open champion, and a part-time actor, making his TV debut in a 2015 “Bones” episode. Scott Stallings (Instagram, Twitter), 33, is also a three-time PGA TOUR winner with 18 Top 10-finishes and 45 Top 25-finishes in his career, including placing 3 rd in this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Stallings, born in Worcester, Massachusetts, was a two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year at Tennessee Tech and has more than $10 million in career earnings. J.T. Poston (Instagram, Twitter), 25, is a rising star who turned professional in 2015 and earned his PGA TOUR card in 2017. Born in Hickory, North Carolina, Poston played collegiate golf at Western Carolina University and has four Top 10-finishes and 13 Top 25-finishes in his young PGA career. He is currently ranked 64 th in the 2019 FedEx Cup standings.

Later in 2019, Kronos will strengthen Team Kronos by adding Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) athletes to its growing brand roster.

THE PLAYERS Championship will be televised on the Golf Channel from 1:00–7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, with weekend action moving to NBC from 2:00–7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday and 1:00–6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The tournament can also be streamed live at PGA TOUR Live.

Like the Kronos GiveInspired corporate philanthropic initiative, golfers on Team Kronos are active in many charitable endeavors that support communities where they live and golf while also inspiring next-generation leaders.

Steve Gray, vice president, corporate marketing, Kronos

“Aligning our brand with the right golf professionals is very important to us. Above all, we sought athletes who share and emulate our core values on and off the course. The players we chose are not only making their mark on the PGA TOUR, but aspire to have an even a bigger impact on their families, colleagues, and communities. They are the perfect fit for Team Kronos.”

Andrew Putnam, PGA TOUR golfer, Team Kronos

“Throughout my career, I have been proud to partner with corporations that share my commitment to strong values – especially trust and honesty. I am honored and excited to partner with Kronos, a global company highly respected for providing tools and services to manage the entire workforce with a strong reputation of transparency and a positive work environment.”

Peter Uihlein, PGA TOUR golfer, Team Kronos

“It’s great to be a brand ambassador with a corporation based in New England, as the connection was very important to me, and I am proud to represent a brand with such a high reputation.”

Brendan Steele, PGA TOUR golfer, Team Kronos

“I am excited about this new partnership and the opportunity to work with everyone at Kronos and expand its brand.”

Scott Stallings, PGA TOUR golfer, Team Kronos

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the Kronos team and to help bring its brand to the PGA TOUR. Kronos has a reputation as a great business with great people and I couldn’t be more excited!”

J.T. Poston, PGA TOUR golfer, Team Kronos

“I am honored to represent Team Kronos and look forward to being a part of its launch into the golf world.”

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.

