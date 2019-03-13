NICE Robotic Process Automation Announces Partnership with CallVU to Drive Seamless End-to-End Customer Experience

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced a partnership between NICE Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and CallVU to offer visually enriched IVR (Interactive Voice Response) and digital customer engagement at the front end, together with smart automation of complex back end processes. The integrated offering enables organizations to gain greater operational efficiencies such as increased processing speed and accuracy, while offering end customers seamless and visually improved digital interactions via the mobile device.

Although most organizations have invested significantly in making enhanced digital channels available to their customers, in the call center, voice continues to be the primary channel for engagement. This partnership allows organizations to offer their customers the option to select an additional digital engagement layer when dialing into call centers. When selected during the IVR process, this layer triggers the sending of a URL to the customer's smart device and enables a visually enriching experience via screen sharing and multimedia, thus improving first call resolution and driving up customer satisfaction. CallVU's Digital Engagement enables organizations to offer self-service options in cases of high volume and low value tasks which are more repetitive. For more complex, higher value tasks, requiring the assistance of a human employee, such as applying for a loan or opening a bank account, employees can leverage and share digital content with the customer in real-time. For example, a contract can be displayed on the customer’s smart device via a screen share, which can then be signed in real-time. NICE’s RPA robots then automatically complete the interaction in the back end by updating all the relevant enterprise applications.

Integrating NICE RPA's AI infused attended and unattended robots with CallVU's digital engagement technologies, allows organizations to provide their customers the joint value of more intelligent and visually enhanced interactions coupled with the efficiency and accuracy of RPA. The collaborative offering creates an automated self-service loop for the end customer, enabling organizations to accelerate high value processes and minimize repetitive, low value, manual activity, while enhancing engagement amongst employees and driving an improved, richer customer experience.

Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Product Group, said, "Delivering value through innovation has always been paramount for NICE. As such, we're excited to partner with CallVU to achieve even higher levels of innovation, offering greater operational efficiencies across the front and back-office environments and driving a higher quality of service. NICE RPA’s powerful robots simplify complex operational processes by seamlessly executing tasks in the background, thus empowering customer interaction agents to focus on what really matters. This enables organizations to not only improve productivity but also drive a superior customer experience.

Ori Faran, Founder and CEO of CallVU said, “NICE is a leader in enterprise software and we are proud to extend our partnership and bring more value to organizations worldwide. Customers today are looking for always-on, personalized services that require no wait time and can be managed end-to-end on their smartphones. With our combined solution we are essentially transforming every customer interaction into a visual, digital engagement. This will enable companies to increase the usage of digital content, expedite customer issue resolution and increase sales conversions, while differentiating themselves through unmatched user experiences.”

About CallVU

CallVU, a leader in digital customer engagement empowers global organizations to improve customer experiences and operational efficiency through digital transformation. CallVU’s advanced platform is deployed by leading organizations worldwide, helping them to automate a wide range of customer journeys as well as sales and customer support processes. By transforming every customer interaction into a digital engagement, CallVU’s solutions enable companies to increase the usage of digital content, expedite customer issue resolution and increase sales conversions.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

