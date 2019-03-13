Super Hi-Fi Signs Peloton to Deliver Next Generation Audio Experiences for Its Live and On-Demand Fitness Classes

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Super Hi-Fi, the sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) platform that delivers innovative audio solutions, announced today a partnership with Peloton, a global technology company revolutionizing the fitness industry through its indoor cycling bike, Tread, and studio content. Together, the companies will work to integrate Super Hi-Fi’s AI across a number of fitness touch-points, utilizing next-generation technology to continue Peloton’s legacy of powerful, personal consumer fitness experiences.

“Peloton is transforming the entire fitness category,” said Zack Zalon, Co-Founder at Super Hi-Fi. “By harnessing the power of Super Hi-Fi’s AI platform, Peloton is able to focus on cutting-edge fitness experiences that exceed that of in-person workouts. This combination of sophisticated technology and inspiring instructors opens the door to digital music and fitness innovation.”

“Super Hi-Fi integrates beautifully into Peloton’s music platform,” said Paul DeGooyer, Peloton’s Head of Music. “Their AI engine provides our instructors, production teams and music supervisors new tools to create a powerful music experience for our members. We’re very excited about what we’ve already implemented together, and we’re just getting started.”

With this partnership, Peloton becomes the first and only fitness service to leverage AI for intelligent audio experiences. Peloton Members will experience powerful enhancements architected from the ground up for their service powered by technology that understands the nuances of music with a depth similar to a human DJ.

About Super Hi-Fi Super Hi-Fi is an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on providing digital music services next-generation technology to bring incredible music-listening experiences to market. The company’s sophisticated and patented audio innovation platform was designed from the ground up to understand the nuances of a song with the same expertise as a human DJ to craft perfect transitions that weave music, audio ads, and other voice-based content into high quality productions. The result is a seamless and scaled digital audio solution that transforms the pervasive gaps of silence between songs into relevant and personalized content.