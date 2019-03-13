ALLITE® Inc. Partners with Weis to Unveil Exclusive ALLITE Super Magnesium™ Concept Bike at North American Handmade Bicycle Show

ALLITE® Inc. partnered with Weis Manufacturing to co-develop the ALLITE Super Magnesium™ concept bike that will be unveiled at the North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) in Sacramento, Calif. on March 15-17, 2019. The exclusive project collaboration merges ALLITE's revolutionary new alloys with the unique design and notable geometry of Weis' bikes. (Photo by ALLITE® Inc.)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALLITE® Inc., the material science company behind the premium line of branded alloys, ALLITE Super Magnesium™, has partnered with bicycle manufacturer Weis, to co-develop the first track frame made entirely from the premium metal. The one-of-a-kind build will be showcased at the North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) in Sacramento, Calif. on March 15-17, 2019.

An exclusive collaboration, the project merges ALLITE’s revolutionary new alloys with the unique design and notable geometry of Weis’ bikes. Most recognized for its “Hammer” line, which includes a track or road option, the Brooklyn-based bike manufacturer will use ALLITE Super Magnesium™ tubes to create a lighter version of its popular Weis Hammer Track bike.

"After connecting with several independent bicycle manufacturers following the launch of ALLITE Super Magnesium™ in 2018, it became clear that Weis was the ideal partner for this collaboration,” said Morten Kristiansen, Vice President, Products and Marketing of ALLITE® Inc. “Weis’ minimalistic brand aesthetics blend well with ours, and the Hammer Track’s frame design, and purpose, is perfectly suited for an experimental frame using our premium alloy.”

Weighing 30 percent less than aluminum, while also being stiffer and stronger, pound for pound, ALLITE Super Magnesium™ is the lightest of all structural materials. The revolutionary new alloy, which has been utilized in classified defense and aerospace applications, can also be leveraged in a variety of applications, products and components within the cycling industry and beyond. In certain applications, it is just as strong and effective as carbon fiber at a much more affordable cost.

Furthering its appeal for an increasingly environmentally aware consumer base, magnesium is the most eco-friendly and sustainable metal in the world, as it is 100 percent recyclable and has widespread natural occurrence with unlimited reserves.

Weis bikes are designed, mitered, aligned and welded in-house at their Brooklyn, NY facility. To guarantee quality, durability and performance, careful attention to every step of the building process is given – from custom-made tubing profiles to the slightest changes in geometry, the goal for each frame model produced, is an optimized riding performance. The Weis Hammer was designed to go fast and ride hard, which makes it perfect for riding on the streets or opening it up on the track.

“Once our team at Weis learned about ALLITE Super Magnesium™, we became fascinated with the idea of creating our own unique frame using the new material,” said Cole Bennett, owner of Weis Manufacturing. “We’re continuously innovating and looking for ways to optimize riding performance, and working with this new premium alloy is a testament to that.”

ALLITE Super Magnesium™ is the first material to go-to-market from Ohio-based company ALLITE® Inc. Lighter and stiffer than aluminum, less expensive than carbon fiber and with the lowest carbon footprint of any structural material throughout the value chain, ALLITE Super Magnesium™ is the premier choice for industries, spanning sporting goods, aerospace, automotive and beyond.

More information and sales contact information can be found at www.alliteinc.com.

About ALLITE® Inc.

Founded in 2018, ALLITE® Inc. is a full-service material sciences organization that develops and manufactures high-performance metal alloys for industries around the globe. They supply proprietary material science consulting, offer raw magnesium ingot, produce semi-fabricated product, including extrusion and sheet/plate, and provide custom engineering, manufacturing, and fabrication on a global scale.

ALLITE® Inc. created and produces ALLITE Super Magnesium™, a premium alloy that is the lightest of all structural materials and is diversely appealing across vast industries where weight, performance and efficiency are critical. Considered to be the most eco-friendly and sustainable metal in the world, magnesium is 100% recyclable, dissolves naturally leaving no trace, and has widespread natural occurrence with unlimited reserves.

About Weis Manufacturing

At Weis Manufacturing we are dedicated to creating the best bicycles possible. From our inventive designs, precision manufacturing processes, deep knowledge of digital fabrication and the care and attention to detail you would expect in a handmade product, we seek to improve upon an already great machine.

Weis bikes are designed, mitered, aligned and welded in house at our Brooklyn, NY facility. To guarantee quality, durability and performance, we’ve found that the best results come from careful attention to every step of the building process. For each frame model we produce, our goal is to optimize riding performance. Every decision, from our custom-made tubing profiles to the slightest changes in geometry, works toward a purpose-built bike.