Halliburton Signs Agreement With Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum & Mineral Resources for Local Employee Development Program

• From left to right top row: H.E. Eng. Tarek El Molla, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources, and Halliburton Chairman, President, & CEO Jeff Miller • From left to right bottom row: Ashraf Mahmoud Farag, First Undersecretary for Agreements and Exploration at Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum & Mineral Resources, and Halliburton Vice President of Egypt and Libya Colby Fuser sign a MoU to support the development of the local Egyptian workforce in Houston, Texas on Monday, March 11. (Photo: Business Wire)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum & Mineral Resources (MoP) to support a specialized development program for Egypt’s middle management and young professional employees.

The MOU, which aligns with the ministry’s Oil and Gas Modernization Program, is a collaborative agreement under which Halliburton will utilize its strength in human capital development to provide on-the-job training for Egyptians who show the potential to be future leaders in the oil and gas industry. Additionally, Halliburton will customize a development program for select participants to enhance their capabilities and assist Egypt in its role as a leading regional oil and gas hub.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Ministry to improve the development of its local workforce,” said Halliburton Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Miller. “We have a 50-year, established working relationship with Egypt, and this MOU is a testament to our ongoing commitment to the country and its efforts to build its presence in the oil and gas industry.”

“As we embark on our Modernization Program to create a more conducive environment for business and investment in Egypt, one of the most important pillars of this effort is to build world-class human capital,” said H.E. Eng. Tarek El Molla, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources. “We believe Halliburton’s robust employee development experience will contribute greatly to positioning our local talent for success and sustaining the promising vision of our ministry.”

“This MOU is a wonderful way to celebrate Halliburton’s 100th anniversary and our rich history of developing future leaders,” said Halliburton Vice President of Egypt and Libya Colby Fuser. “It embodies our core values of creativity and collaboration and helps set us on the right path for the next century.”

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Founded in 1919, Halliburton celebrates its 100 years of service as one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With 60,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir — from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.