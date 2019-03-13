Kinetica Launches Industry-First Active Analytics Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinetica, the leader in active analytics for the Extreme Data Economy, announced the release of the first complete active analytics platform, dramatically simplifying the architecture to deliver smart analytical applications at massive scale.

The platform unites the key elements of active analytics: historical analytics, streaming analytics, graph analytics, location intelligence, and machine learning-powered analytics. Enterprises use the platform to build smart analytical applications that capture data, continuously assess it and automatically react – revolutionizing the pace and potential of businesses across industries.

“ The Fourth Industrial Revolution is about data. Success in every industry depends on recognizing data as the most valuable corporate asset,” said Paul Appleby, CEO at Kinetica. “ From smart cities to autonomous vehicles, logistics to retail, finance to healthcare, organizations that build smart, analytical applications to make decisions instantly shape markets, threaten incumbents, and drive new business models centered around data.”

Traditional approaches to analytics (passive analytics) were designed before the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and location intelligence. Businesses are left with assorted analytics technologies that struggle to align and apply advanced analytical techniques effectively. With an active analytics approach, businesses build smart applications that assess and act on data instantaneously. Examples include:

Finance: Institutional investors continuously assess value at risk via models in the background as an ongoing process, shifting from a stale view of risk to a dynamic, responsive view triggered by market events.

Automotive: Automakers recognize unique driving behavior and the conditions that led to it to make more responsive route recommendations, learn how people drive in various scenarios, and ultimately build a better vehicle.

Retail: Retailers build evolving customer profiles that update as shopping takes place, reacting to customer location, time, price points, preferences, history, and immediate situation, among others, in order to tailor offers and interactions and glean more about the target audience.

Telecommunications: Telco service providers analyze streaming mobile signals to understand network demand versus coverage, in order to better target the network to users and reduce massive infrastructure costs.

“ Every industry knows they need active analytics, but they run up against several challenges. It’s difficult to analyze streaming and historical data simultaneously at scale, to incorporate location intelligence into smart apps, to integrate machine learning into production applications, and to stitch together a hodgepodge of technologies that weren’t designed for active analytics,” said Nima Negahban, CTO at Kinetica. “ Organizations are demanding a unified active analytics platform for historical analytics, streaming analytics, location intelligence, graph analytics, and machine learning, and that’s what we’ve delivered with the Kinetica Active Analytics Platform.”

The Kinetica Active Analytics Platform is enterprise-grade, cloud-ready, and GPU-accelerated. It is used to build custom applications for real-time business decisions, in the context of historical information, utilizing machine learning-powered analytics. Download and try the Kinetica Active Analytics Platform here.

CUSTOMER COMMENTS ON THE NEWS

ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORPORATION

“ A state-of-the-art active analytics platform is no longer an option but a necessity,” said Sanjay Paranji, CTO at Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. “ NVIDIA and Kinetica have enabled us to do the impossible — render a high fidelity, 3D view of an oil basin using 100 billion data points at scale. The Kinetica Active Analytics Platform and NVIDIA GPUs are critical to the next phase of our project, accelerating the output of our data scientists and geo scientists to run GPU-accelerated models that make spatial and economic predictions faster for the most capital efficient recovery of resources out of the basin."

" We have been using the Kinetica platform extensively for the last two years," said Benny Riadi, Head Solution and Big Data Architect at OVO. " The versatility and speed of the Kinetica Active Analytics platform has proven critical to our project, namely acting as a high throughput API Service data layer, performance booster for our big data Hadoop cluster, and as a real-time and highly complex rules engine that identifies real-time marketing campaigns for millions of our customers. The new Kinetica 7.0 version capabilities will make it possible for us to add GPU-accelerated graph analytics, increasing our agility to expand into new customer use cases."

“ The Kinetica Active Analytics platform is purpose-built for historical and streaming data and provides real-time data analysis and location intelligence across our business,” said Montgomery Hong, CIO at Telkomsel. “ In partnership with Kinetica, we continue to build smart analytical applications that provide a real-time view of the business and superior service for our customers.”

PARTNER COMMENTS ON THE NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE GRADE LINUX

“ As the Automotive Grade Linux platform continues to evolve beyond infotainment, we are looking at how new technologies like embedded analytics and edge computing can integrate with our platform to support other applications like ADAS and autonomous driving,” said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at the Linux Foundation. “ We are excited to have Kinetica as an AGL member, and their analytics expertise will be valuable as we build out our project roadmap and continue our work on telematics and vehicle-to-cloud services.”

“ We are excited to be working with Kinetica to help organizations build smart analytical applications centered around data,” said Ron Pugh, Vice President at Dell EMC OEM Solutions. “ With Kinetica running on Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, customers can expect Dell EMC server security, scalability, high performance and automation for hosting smart analytical applications at a large scale.”

“ The Kinetica Active Analytics Platform, combined with NVIDIA GPUs, makes it simple for enterprises to rapidly adopt a real-time, massively parallel, active analytics architecture,” said Charlie Boyle, Senior Director of DGX Systems at NVIDIA. “ With the platform now powered by NVIDIA DGX-2, customers can build smart analytical applications that combine historical data analytics, streaming data analytics, location intelligence, and ML-powered analytics for mission-critical decision-making.”

" Our customers are looking to extract business intelligence from their continuously changing data, and advanced analytics platforms make this easy and efficient," said Karan Batta, Director of Product Management for Big Data and HPC at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. " We are extremely excited to have Kinetica deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to make it simple for enterprises to drive active analytics workloads, enabling businesses to act on data in real-time, combining historical and streaming analytics, location intelligence and machine-learning for predictive analysis."

RESOURCES

ABOUT KINETICA

Kinetica is the Active Analytics leader in the Extreme Data Economy. The Kinetica Active Analytics Platform combines streaming and historical data with location intelligence and machine learning-powered analytics, paired with the accelerated computing power of a GPU database across healthcare, energy, telecommunications, retail and financial services. Kinetica has a rich partner ecosystem, including NVIDIA, Dell, HP, IBM and Oracle, and is privately held, backed by leading global venture capital firms Canvas Ventures, Citi Ventures, GreatPoint Ventures and Meritech Capital Partners. For more information and trial downloads, visit kinetica.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.