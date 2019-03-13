Philips Photonics Selects ClassOne's Solstice S4 for Wafer Cleaning

KALISPELL, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology (classone.com) announced the sale of its Solstice® S4 system to Philips Photonics, one of the industry’s leading providers of VCSEL (Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser) devices. The announcement was made by Byron Exarcos, ClassOne Group CEO, and Hans Peter Ehweiner, General Manager at Philips Photonics. The new ClassOne equipment will be installed at the Philips facility in Ulm, Germany.

“We will be using the new Solstice S4 for wafer cleaning applications,” said Mr. Ehweiner. “So its unique processing flexibility and high performance are especially useful to us, as well as its small footprint. ClassOne's responsiveness and support for us in Germany are also significant factors in this purchase decision, thus we are looking forward to a fruitful and longstanding relationship.”

“Solstice initially built its reputation on quality electroplating,” said Exarcos. “But with its ʽPlating-Plus™’ capabilities, Solstice is now recognized as a powerful multiprocessing tool that can handle everything from plating to wafer cleaning, high-pressure metal lift-off, resist strip, UBM etch and more. Phillips Photonics is a perfect example of next-generation fabs that are using Solstice primarily for those additional wet processes. It's also notable that Solstice is becoming the tool of choice for VCSEL manufacturers around the world.”

The Solstice family of wet-processing tools includes the 4-chamber Solstice S4 and the 8-chamber Solstice S8, for 75wph, automated wet-processing production, as well as the 2-chamber Solstice LT for semi-automated process development. The platform was specifically designed for ≤200mm wafers, which are used in compound semiconductor and many emerging technologies. With its special Plating-Plus multi-processing capability, Solstice is able to reduce the number of different tools that many users need to purchase. Solstice equipment is also known for being priced significantly lower than similarly configured systems from the large manufacturers. It has been described as providing “Advanced Wet Processing for the Rest of Us.”

With 20 years of history in VCSEL technology, Philips Photonics produces VCSEL-based solutions for data communications, consumer and industrial applications — for security, surveillance, night vision and a range of sensing applications. The company has enabled the introduction of laser-based PC mice, high bit-rate active optical cables, and has introduced VCSEL-based Laser Doppler Technology to consumer applications.

TRUMPF to acquire Photonics

On December 17, 2018, the high-tech company TRUMPF announced that it is acquiring 100 percent of Photonics GmbH from Philips. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2019. The authorities still have to approve the acquisition. Nevertheless, this transaction will not have any impact on the relationship between Philips Photonics and Class One.

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology (classone.com) produces innovative new wet-chemical semiconductor equipment, including multiprocessing electroplaters, spin-rinse-dryers, spray solvent tools and more. The company focuses especially on emerging markets and users of ≤200mm substrates, who traditionally have been underserved by the larger equipment manufacturers. Based in Kalispell, Montana, ClassOne Technology is built upon decades of experience from industry veterans delivering advanced performance and quality at an affordable price. Sister company, ClassOne Equipment (ClassOneEquipment.com), has long been respected as the industry’s premier provider of quality refurbished processing tools, with over 2,500 systems installed worldwide.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Solstice® and Plating-Plus™ are trademarks of ClassOne Technology.