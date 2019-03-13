Metatron (MRNJ) Signs Letter of Intent with PetMojo.com for App Development of CBD Products

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metatron (OTC:MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to develop a mobile presence to sell CBD-related pet products for PetMojo.com.

The team behind PetMojo has over 20 years experience in eCommerce and 15 years experience running luxury pet services businesses in Orange County, CA. Their direct relationship with thousands of caring pet owners has given them the opportunity to identify the growing need for high quality hemp oil products designed exclusively for pets, and their background in online marketing provides the know-how to take their vision nationwide.

Pet-and-animal product CBD sales are estimated to reach $125 million by 2022, representing a 5-year CAGR of 57 percent, among the fastest-growing sectors in the CBD market. Most hemp-derived, pet-and-animal sales occur via the internet, as traditional mass-market pet retailers are yet to carry the products.

In 2018, the Farm Bill was signed into law and removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act, clarifying hemp’s legal status in the U.S. Consumers across the country can now purchase CBD products in stores and online.

In other recent news, Metatron released Holo Ball with Krave Games LLC and is currently available on the iTunes app store with a 4.5 star rating. The free ad-supported game can be downloaded at http://bit.ly/HoloBallFree. The Company is also developing and planning to release two more mobile arcade games in the next few months.

Forward-Looking Statements: Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, to differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's need for additional financing, which is not assured and which may result in dilution of shareholders, the company's status as a small company with a limited operating history, dependence on third parties and the continuing popularity of the iOS operating system, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update information contained in any forward looking statement. Metatron retained Global Discovery Group Inc. for $30,500 for consulting services, $75,000 with Digital Agency, Inc. for social media services, along with CSC Partners for $1,500, Bas1 for $2501 and the company retained Pacific Equity Alliance LLC by issuing Integrative Business Alliance LLC 100m rule 144 for 1 year consulting services. Metatron does not grow, sell or distribute any substances that violate United States Law or the controlled substance act. CBD has not been evaluated by the food and drug administration (FDA). CBD products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Cats and dogs can take CBD oil for some of the same reasons that their human owners do. Their endocannabinoid systems, according to all available research, are similar to humans. CBD oil for pets can be used for stress and healing. It’s great for long car rides when a pet may become anxious or at home waiting for you to return. For older pets, or pets with joint pain, Pet CBD is very helpful as it reduces inflammation and pain, in addition to a whole host of other reasons.

The Farm Bill promotes the research and cultivation of industrial hemp and its extracts, such as cannabidiol, known as CBD oil. The Ninth Circuit in San Francisco said that the Farm Bill takes precedence over any other rulings or decrees put out by legislators concerning CBD oil.

It may seem tempting just to give human designed CBD to your pet, but this could be harmful as CBD dosage is size and weight dependent. CBD oil for pets is specially designed for cats and dogs with corresponding dosage for both their size and their body weight.