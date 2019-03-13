Papa John’s Announces National Partnership with DoorDash

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) announced a national partnership with DoorDash, the fastest-growing on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery, offering delivery from more than 1,400 restaurants. To celebrate the launch, lucky pizza lovers can get $0 delivery during St. Patrick’s Day weekend from March 15-17 on all orders over $10 delivered through the platform at participating locations.

By working with partners like DoorDash, Papa John's continues to find ways to reach new customer segments and expand its off-premise offerings through delivery and takeout.

“This partnership extends our continued commitment to meet customers wherever they are and provide simple, easy ordering for guests in addition to our own world-class Papa John’s mobile app,” Anne Fischer, SVP of Customer Experience, said. “More than 60 percent of Papa John’s transactions occur online. With this in mind, we are dedicated to exceeding our customers’ expectations when it comes to ordering and delivery convenience.”

“Quality is part of Papa John’s foundation, which is why we’re proud to partner with their stores to bring that same level of care to the door-to-door experience,” said Toby Espinosa, DoorDash’s Head of Business Development. “Now loyal fans can experience a new, convenient way to taste their favorite menu items at home.”

To receive $0 delivery fees, customers must order within the DoorDash platform at www.DoorDash.com or download the app for Android or iOS.

Offer valid through March 17, 2019. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $10. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.

About Papa John’s

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company. In 2018, consumers rated Papa John’s No. 1 in product and service quality among national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). For 17 of the past 19 years, consumers have rated Papa John’s No. 1 in customer satisfaction among national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit Papa John’s at www.papajohns.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in 3,300 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in the summer of 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.