7 Cedars Casino Selects Visual One® Property Management System for Its Highly-Anticipated Resort

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that 7 Cedars Casino in Sequim, Wash., is implementing Visual One® PMS at its new resort set to open in summer of 2020. Agilysys’ Visual One PMS will work in conjunction with other already implemented Agilysys solutions to enable a more comprehensive guest view to help deliver unmatched high touch guest service across the new four-diamond resort.

As 7 Cedars Casino takes the important step to elevate the 7 Cedars guest experience, it required an expansive and tailored PMS solution with the power to integrate with their food and beverage inventory solution and retail point of sale system.

“Being able to see and control everything in one place makes all the difference,” said 7 Cedars Hotel Manager Debbie Wardrop. “When we are having to go to different software suites for reporting and analysis and are bogged down with having to create or find reports, we are taking valuable time and focus away from providing our guests with the best and most authentic experience possible. Being able to get a concise one pane view will help us be more efficient and allow us to spend more time with our guests to serve them better. That is going to be a real differentiator for us. And, that is what will keep them coming back time and time again.”

The new hotel will provide visitors to the Olympic Peninsula a true, native northwest experience. With one hundred rooms, the 7 Cedars Hotel will offer state-of-the-art meeting space, four-star amenities, golf and tour packages, and unsurpassed world-class guest experience.

“We started with one Agilysys solution three years ago—InfoGenesis® POS, and now, after Visual One is implemented, Agilysys will be ubiquitous with 7Cedars—present in our retail, F&B, resort and golf operations,” said 7 Cedars Director of IT Jim Hough. “That speaks to our partnership and to what Agilysys has been able to accomplish as a hospitality solution provider—putting them at the forefront of our decision making to help us accomplish our business goals in a way that’s profitable and successful.”

Visual One® PMS is a comprehensive and fully integrated property management system that offers a wide range of features and functionality, including front office operations, guest history, housekeeping, reservations management and more. Its user-friendly interface is laid out in a logical and understandable format with quick-feature icons and drag-and-drop capabilities. The Visual One suite of products features applications for accounting, activities, club management, comp accounting, condo accounting, guest marketing, sales and catering and spa management.

“When entering the resort space, it’s important to know that you can count on an industry leading property management partner to help you enable the guest journey,” said Agilysys Senior VP of Sales Don DeMarinis. “Agilysys is uniquely positioned to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions for casino resorts like 7 Cedars. We value the strong relationship we have forged and look forward to seeing their new world-class venue flourish.”

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.