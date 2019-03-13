Humana, SurgCenter Development announce national agreement expanding availability of outpatient joint replacement at surgery centers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & TOWSON, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SurgCenter Development, a national ambulatory surgery center (ASC) system with a network of more than 100 partnered surgery centers in 24 states, and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), have entered into a national network agreement expanding Humana commercial and Medicare health plan member access to SurgCenter’s outpatient surgery centers across the country.

The new agreement, which took effect Feb. 1, 2019, adds more than 100 SurgCenter locations to Humana’s national provider network, and supports total joint replacement (knees, hips, shoulders) for Humana members in an ASC setting.

SurgCenter Development is the nation’s largest developer of multi-specialty, orthopedic-driven ASCs with 16 facilities currently under development, adding to its operational portfolio of 114 centers and more than 1,800 physician partners.

Additionally, SurgCenter Development and its surgeon partners are among the nation’s leaders in outpatient joint replacement, providing over 38,000 patients with joint replacements since implementing programs to shift these cases to patient-centered, lower-cost outpatient alternatives.

“We’re thrilled to extend our joint replacement programs to both commercial and Medicare Advantage members through this partnership with Humana,” said Emily McCarthy, executive vice president of Strategic Initiatives for SurgCenter Development. “As the need for high-quality care in the outpatient setting continues to grow, our facilities and surgeon partners are the driving force behind reducing infection rates; improving patient satisfaction; and providing excellence in patient outcomes, while making complex orthopedic procedures more affordable for consumers, all of which will now be available to Humana members.”

“We’re excited to take this step and significantly expand and enhance Humana members’ access to total joint replacement outside the hospital, in a surgery center setting, through this national agreement with SurgCenter,” said Dr. Preeti Jois, Humana Care Decision Insights medical director. “We look forward to partnering with SurgCenter on working to achieve better health outcomes and lower costs for our members.”

About SurgCenter Development

In addition to joint replacements, SurgCenter facilities offer a wide array of specialties for patients in need of surgical care, including complex spine, sports medicine, podiatry, ear-nose-and-throat, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, gynecology and general surgery.

SurgCenter facilities are built to exceed patient expectations, giving each individual the highest level of care by dedicated care teams and world-renowned surgeons.

For more, visit SurgCenter at www.surgcenter.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

