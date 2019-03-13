OPIS Signs Strategic Agreement with GLX to Develop LNG Trading Indices

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a leading provider of critical information, analytics and solutions to global business markets, announced today the company’s energy price-reporting arm, Oil Price Information Service (OPIS), has signed a strategic agreement for an end-to-end LNG-trading solution with GLX, the world’s leading online platform to transact physical cargoes of LNG.

OPIS, an internationally-referenced price reporting agency serving the oil, natural gas, chemical, coal and biofuels industries has been a long-trusted industry leader for energy price indices, real-time news and expert analysis across the global fuel supply chain. OPIS was at the forefront in adopting IOSCO Oil Price Reporting standards having completed its first independent audit in 2013, with a global team of close to 70 seasoned price reporters globally covering energy markets using its industry leading methodology.

The OPIS and GLX agreement focuses on the development of industry led LNG indices at major LNG-trading points and the development of a daily LNG publication, which will leverage the extensive global resources and reach of the leading data and insight businesses, including OPIS, that is part of IHS Markit.

“The transition of the LNG market to a more liquid market is very attractive to us, and it’s a market in which we’ve been investing organically,” said Brian Crotty, CEO of OPIS. “The agreement with GLX will enable OPIS to provide a broader, customised, more integrated LNG-trading service, and ultimately, deliver a valuable solution for our customers in this key and growing market,” Crotty said.

“The announcement of this agreement and the others that follow, mark a key milestone for GLX,” said Damien Criddle, CEO of GLX. “Our vision is to offer our members, and the broader LNG community, an end-to-end solution providing them with trusted LNG data, and through our alliance with IHS Markit, the ability to manage price-risk through the publication of industry led LNG indices.”

The agreement was announced during CERAWeek 2019 in Houston. CERAWeek by IHS Markit is the premier annual international gathering of energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities – and energy technology innovators.

“The OPIS and IHS Markit alliance with GLX significantly increases our presence in the LNG space, and provides a timely response to the industry-led price indices, which are underpinned by physical trading data, an important component to gain the trust and support of the market,” said Daniel Yergin, CERAWeek chairman and vice chairman of IHS Markit. “We are delighted to have two of the world leaders in the LNG industry-- Woodside Energy and Petronas, as well as Damien Criddle, the CEO of GLX, at CERAWeek 2019, as we make this important announcement.”

CERAWeek 2019: New World of Rivalries: Reshaping the Energy Future assesses the evolving trends of energy markets, the impact of government policies, the environment, technology, geopolitics and the global economy. 2019 marks the 38th anniversary of the event, produced by business information provider IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO).

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

About GLX

GLX is an independent member based online marketplace for the global LNG industry. Using custom built proprietary software, the platform allows buyers and sellers of LNG to transact in an efficient and secure environment. GLX is an Australian company with its head office in Perth and its marketing office in Singapore. For more information: www.glx-lng.com

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.