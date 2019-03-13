Coretelligent Becomes MassBio Member to Expand Support of Technology for Life Sciences

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coretelligent has been providing life sciences organizations with white glove technology service for over a decade. Today, Coretelligent leadership is proud to announce that they are deepening their commitment to serve the life sciences community by becoming a member of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio®). Long known as an unparalleled network of more than 1,200 innovative companies and industry thought leaders, Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio) promotes cutting-edge research to advance Massachusetts' leadership in the life sciences industry. "The convergence between the life sciences and digital technologies offers new opportunities for companies to not only streamline their operations, but to transform patient care. We’re thrilled to have Coretelligent join MassBio to provide even more value to our growing life sciences ecosystem as they look to take advantage of these new technologies,” said Robert K. Coughlin, President & CEO of MassBio.

The technology professionals at Coretelligent currently support over 40 life sciences customers in the region, offering advanced solutions and infrastructure that help the organizations scale quickly and efficiently. Kevin Routhier, Founder and CEO of Coretelligent, notes: "We have helped scale IT for a significant number of life science organizations and also help them understand the complex IT compliance issues they are facing going IPO or through Mergers and Acquisitions. Our team has made a strategic commitment to provide lifelong learning opportunities for these crucial life sciences organizations." Coretelligent is currently planning a series of events that will help clients understand the impact of new technologies and compliance requirements on current systems and software.

Coretelligent regularly works with COOs and CFOs to provide a network and communications infrastructure that is flexible, scalable and highly secure. While each engagement is different, Coretelligent always seeks to add value to their partnerships through knowledge sharing and proactive recommendations. They specialize in working with life sciences and other organizations with complex infrastructure management and reporting needs. Working with life sciences organizations who are developing next-generation solutions to add value to the healthcare system and improve patient lives fits well with Coretelligent's commitment to give back to the community.

About Coretelligent

Coretelligent is a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT, Security and cloud services, enabling organizations to seamlessly power and successfully grow their businesses. Founded in 2006 and led by world-class experts, Coretelligent’s key services – Managed IT, Security and Cloud Solutions – are relied on by top-tier organizations in the financial services, life sciences, legal and technology industries among others. Coretelligent and its team are recognized as leaders by the Boston Business Journal, CRN, Inc., MSPmentor and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It is headquartered in Westwood, Mass., with offices in New York City, Philadelphia and the San Francisco Bay area. For more information, please visit www.coretelligent.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook & LinkedIn.

About MassBio

MassBio is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1985 that represents and provides services and support for the Massachusetts life sciences industry. MassBio is committed to advancing Massachusetts' leadership in the life sciences to grow the industry, add value to the healthcare system and improve patient lives. Representing more than 1,100+ biotechnology companies, academic institutions, research hospitals, and service organizations involved in life sciences and healthcare, MassBio works to advance policy and promote education, while providing member programs, events, industry information, and services. Learn more at www.massbio.org.