Telia Carrier and Telxius Announce Major Network Capacity Agreement

STOCKHOLM & MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telia Carrier and Telxius announced today a landmark agreement for multi-terabit capacity services combining transatlantic capacity from Telxius in the new 6,600 km MAREA cable system and Telia Carrier’s European backbone network.

The combination of Telia Carrier’s extensive terrestrial European and North American footprint and Telxius’ newest transatlantic cable assets will not only provide both parties with additional network muscle and reach, it will also create a natural and vital bridge linking the US with other cable systems connecting to Northern Europe, Africa and Asia.

“This is one of the largest European capacity projects in recent years and by combining our extensive European network across 100 PoPs in Europe with Telxius’ Spanish footprint and the Marea cable system, this is a perfect, end-to-end fit,’ said Ivo Pascucci, VP of Sales, Telia Carrier. ‘Apart from the obvious benefits of additional capacity and lower latency within Europe and towards the US, we are delighted to work with such a strong partner in this and other projects.”

“MAREA is the highest capacity cable system in the world offering a key diverse route across the Atlantic. Telxius and Telia Carrier both work with the world’s largest operators, content providers and enterprises, who will now also benefit from this deployment,” said Enrique Valdés, VP of Sales, Telxius. “This partnership was perfect for us and we’re confident that our combined strengths will contribute to realising the full potential of the Marea sea cable system.”

The MAREA subsea cable system provides unmatched route diversity and the lowest latency across the Atlantic. MAREA runs from Sopelana in the north of Spain to Virginia Beach in the US, on a more southerly route than other transatlantic cables which are mostly located further north. The Sopelana landing is connected to an existing fiber network corridor in Europe, linking major hubs like Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and London. MAREA consists of 8 fiber pairs, with an initial design capacity of 160 Tbps which recent technological developments have increased up to 200 Tbps.

Top-ranked global backbone

Telia Carrier owns and operates the world’s #1 backbone (according to Dyn Research) and provides critical network infrastructure, services and cloud connectivity to operators, content providers and enterprises alike. With customers in more than 115 countries, their global network footprint connects more than 280 Points of Presence with 65,000 km of fiber across Europe, The Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

The highest-capacity cables in the world

Telxius owns and operates the two highest-capacity submarine cables in the world, MAREA (200 Tbps) and BRUSA (138 Tbps) within its 87,000 km international network of fiber optic subsea cables. MAREA is the transatlantic cable jointly owned with Microsoft and Facebook. BRUSA effectively provides the lowest latency route between the US and Brazil. Telxius provides the latest generation IP, capacity, colocation and security services over its extensive network, always enabling the best communication for customers all over the world.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world’s most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services – empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

About Telxius

Telxius is the telecommunication infrastructure company of the Telefónica Group managing a unique combination of over 16,700 towers and an international 87,000 km network of high capacity fiber optic submarine cables. For more information on Telxius, please visit www.telxius.com