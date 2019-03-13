Improve Digital Selects White Ops to Provide Pre-Bid Fraud Prevention

NEW YORK & AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Improve Digital, the leading European Programmatic Advertising Platform for Publishers, Content Providers and Broadcasters, today announced it has selected White Ops’ pre-bid prevention product, MediaGuard, to protect its clients against fraudulent traffic. By leveraging MediaGuard, Improve Digital now has the ability to block non-human traffic before an auction takes place.

Improve Digital’s global presence is expanding and the company was looking for an automated solution that would ensure traffic coming in was clean. Improve Digital selected White Ops due to its ability to successfully block fraudulent traffic before sending it to the demand partners. Through this partnership, Improve Digital maximizes inventory quality across all channels and accelerates its strategy to expand as a leading selling solution with highest transparency standards, strengthening its position in the European programmatic advertising market.

“We believe that, together, we can create a transparent and trustworthy online advertising ecosystem. Therefore, to protect our clients’ best interest and drive supply transparency, we are proud to announce that we have partnered up with White Ops to combat invalid traffic to push forward cyber security in the programmatic industry,” said Sebastiaan Moesman, CEO of Improve Digital. “We are creating a win-win situation for the sell- as well as the buy side: by offering front-running security for our content providers worldwide and giving advertisers the highest confidence in the buying process.”

Cybercriminals are building sophisticated bots designed to mimic human behavior, fake premium publisher inventory and evade traditional detection techniques. Protecting against these tactics within a programmatic environment requires a comprehensive, dynamic and adaptive prevention solution. White Ops MediaGuard pre-bid prevention API is a machine-learning algorithm that learns and adapts in real-time from White Ops advanced bot detection techniques to accurately predict and block bot driven ad requests before a buyer has the opportunity to bid on them. This “upstream “elimination of fraudulent ad requests result is better performance for advertisers and yield for publishers.

“As the sophistication and scale of ad fraud continues to grow, it is imperative to take preventative steps to protect advertisers and publishers,” said Sandeep Swadia, CEO, White Ops. “By implementing MediaGuard pre-bid fraud prevention, Improve Digital is uniquely positioned to prevent bad actors from succeeding in sullying the programmatic supply chain.”

About White Ops

White Ops is a cybersecurity company that protects the Internet from automated threats and malicious bot activity. White Ops is the platform of choice for some of the world’s largest Internet businesses. For more information, visit www.whiteops.com.

About Improve Digital

Improve Digital is the leading European Programmatic Advertising Platform for Publishers, Content Providers and Broadcasters.

Improve Digital’s mission is to build smart, efficient, and responsible digital businesses for its customers. Media owners use Improve Digital’s technology and services for the monetization of their premium inventory. The company provides bespoke enterprise solutions that help media owners optimise their programmatic advertising strategy and maximise revenue.

The company works with over 250 of the world’s top media owners, an audience of more than 600 million unique visitors and, through them, supports the efforts of 112,000 advertisers each month. In 2018, Improve Digital merged with the international entertainment group Orange Games and is headquartered in Amsterdam with further offices in Antwerp, Barcelona, London, Munich, Milan, and Paris.