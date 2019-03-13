The National Institute on Drug Abuse Awards Sure Med Compliance Funds to Advance Its Groundbreaking Compliance and Monitoring Programs

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sure Med Compliance® (SMC) announced today that it has been awarded a monetary challenge award from The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) to further study the results on the Company’s cutting-edge programs to combat the opioid epidemic.

SMC is one of only ten companies in the United States to win NIDA’s backing in the current round of funding for companies that are addressing Substance Use Disorders (SUD). Along with the award from NIDA, SMC will receive advisement and mentoring from the agencies scientific research entrepreneurship experts to further product development, conduct clinical research and measure patient outcomes. Winning this challenge allows SMC to move forward with applying for further funding and grants through NIDA’s SBIR program, allowing for additional research and growth for the company.

“The NIDA award validates our comprehensive approach to assisting physicians and their patients by ensuring that opioids are properly prescribed, the treatment plan is properly documented, and the ongoing use of opioids is properly monitored. With the backing of NIDA, we are confident we will be able to further enhance our already effective Care Continuity Program,” said John Bowman, Sure Med Compliance’s Chief Executive Officer.

Bowman underscored the link between the NIDA award and SMC's mission-stated goal of helping to end the opioid epidemic through greater prescribing compliance. He said, “NIDA is looking for innovative companies with new ideas that can be used to eradicate the scourge of substance abuse. SMC’s programs are already proving to be a potent weapon in the fight to end opioid abuse by equipping physicians and medical practices with the tools they need to enhance patient care, drive better outcomes and document the legitimate medical purpose behind the prescription of opioids. With the NIDA funding and their expertise behind us, we can further refine and prove an already successful approach to ending this epidemic.”

About Sure Med Compliance

Sure Med Compliance is a healthcare software company with a mission to end the opioid epidemic through greater prescribing compliance. This is achieved through training, chart auditing, software integration and providing physicians with a written diversion control plan. The Care Continuity Program (CCP), developed by Sure Med Compliance, is the first and only Active Verification software solution that is available to patients outside of the office and helps identify a patient’s level of suitability for opioid therapy before a physician prescribes. In a short period of time, Sure Med Compliance has made a big impact on prescribing habits in the Southeast United States and become the market leader in opioid prescribing compliance.