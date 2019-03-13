Gogo Goes All-In on AWS

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Gogo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation, is moving its entire infrastructure to AWS, going all-in on the world’s leading cloud. Gogo has already migrated the vast majority of its commercial and business aviation divisions to AWS and is leveraging a range of AWS services, including analytics, serverless, database, and storage to improve inflight internet and entertainment experiences for millions of passengers around the world.

With AWS, Gogo is able to double the number of airlines it can support without increasing the size of its workforce and take an idea from concept to production much faster. By moving business-critical databases, including payments, orders, user management, and backend services off legacy databases to Amazon Aurora, Gogo lowered its operational overhead and gained the speed and availability of a commercial database with the simplicity and cost-effectiveness of open source. Gogo uses AWS Media Elemental Live video processing and delivery to provide the consistency and low latency required for live and on-demand video services on board more than 2,500 commercial aircraft at 30,000 feet. Gogo has reduced its ongoing costs by one-third by running its backend data warehousing and analytics on AWS, creating a data lake using Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) for storing and analyzing inflight data. The data is enriched and analyzed using Amazon EMR, Amazon Redshift, and Amazon Athena, helping Gogo gain visibility across its network to uncover and solve pain points for customers, and drive higher customer adoption of internet and entertainment services while in flight. Moving forward, Gogo expects to leverage AWS’s machine learning services to gain deeper insights that will enhance decision making around the inflight customer experience.

“We chose AWS because it is the most sophisticated and mature cloud in the industry,” said Ravi Balwada, Senior Vice President of Software Development at Gogo. “The change in velocity that we experienced moving from our on-premises environment to AWS has been phenomenal. By operating and innovating on AWS, we’ve been able to nearly eliminate customer-impacting incidents related to ground-based deployments and increase our deployment cadence sevenfold. And, our database change has made operating at scale much easier and more cost effective.”

“Organizations are moving away from legacy infrastructure and database solutions to create cloud environments that give builders freedom and control over their own destinies,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS. “By going all-in, Gogo is leveraging the breadth and depth of AWS services, including comprehensive analytics and machine learning services to gain deeper insights and improve passengers’ in-flight experiences. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Gogo as they become even more agile by evolving their architecture and integrating more of AWS’s services, to create smarter applications and automate historically manual processes.”

About Amazon Web Services

For almost 13 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 165 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 61 Availability Zones (AZs) within 20 geographic regions, spanning the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Sweden, and the UK. Millions of customers including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Gogo

Gogo is the Inflight Internet Company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet and we develop customizable services for our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier. You can find Gogo’s products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO and locations across the globe. Connect with us at gogoair.com.