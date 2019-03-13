Military Veteran Partners and Empire Selling Create Mentor Program to Support, Hire More Veterans

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Military Veteran Partners (MVP), a mission-driven investment and advisory services company focused on Veteran businesses and employment, has designed a new mentorship program in conjunction with Dan Swift, CEO of Empire Selling, to connect military Veterans with business veterans. Swift has created a unique social selling and marketing methodology that’s been implemented by Fortune 100 companies and will help MVP honor its commitment to mentoring, networking, and its partners’ professional development.

The program pairs highly accomplished sales professionals from well-known organizations with MVP's JDog Junk Removal & Hauling business owners and sales representatives—many of them Veterans—to encourage and nurture their business’s growth.

“We worked with Military Veteran Partners to develop a mentor program that matches experienced business leaders from around the country with Veterans and entrepreneurs committed to Veteran hiring, allowing direct access to expert advice, insight, and guidance,” said Swift. “The military prepares Veterans in many ways, but the civilian business world operates very differently. When building a new business, Veterans may need help brainstorming ways to position a service into a new vertical, or would like to better understand the sales and marketing process—that’s where these mentors step in. They can empower MVP’s leaders to develop professionally, build sales pipeline, maximize deal sizes, shorten sales cycles, and ultimately thrive in a business environment.”

The outpouring of interest for the mentor program was immediate; 100 mentors signed up from a single LinkedIn post by Swift, and around 30 mentor partnerships have been formed since July 2018. One of those partnerships is Mike Dutter, RVP of Enterprise Sales for U.S. Central/West at Oracle, and his mentee Tim Colomer, President at JDog United and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran.

“As sales leaders, we don't get many opportunities to combine our professional skills with our desire to support our heroes. I have enormous respect for people who put themselves on the line to protect our way of life, and we owe them an enormous debt of gratitude,” said Dutter. “Participating in this program affords me the opportunity to make a very small contribution to the efforts of Veterans who are moving through the next phase, and I'm honored that I was invited.”

Business professionals want to help Veterans but they often don’t know where to start or how best to leverage their personal experience. Through MVP’s program, mentors and mentees learn from each other and both sides work together toward their goals.

“We have ambitious growth plans for 2019, both in terms of employees and revenue, and Empire Selling’s social selling methodology and Dan Swift’s network of mentors plays a critical role in our strategy,” said Steve Cloetingh, CEO of MVP. “By giving our partners the opportunity to leverage the experience and insights of renowned business leaders, it only empowers their success, allowing them to grow professionally, expand their business, and ultimately create even more jobs and economic opportunities for Veterans.”

For more information about MVP, visit www.militaryveteranpartners.com.

About Military Veteran Partners

Military Veteran Partners (MVP) invests in the people, ideas, and companies that create jobs and economic opportunities for American Veterans and their families. Through capital, training, networking, and mentorship, it empowers Veterans to transform their military skills, values, and commitment into career and entrepreneurial opportunities. www.militaryveteranpartners.com

About Empire Selling

Empire Selling is the world’s only social selling and marketing methodology. We teach modern techniques for client acquisition and account management with a focus on building pipeline, maximizing deal sizes and shortening sales cycles. Our programs challenge conventional thinking, are easy to implement and show immediate results. www.empireselling.com