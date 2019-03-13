Garmin® unveils the MARQ series: a collection of lifestyle inspired smart tool watches, crafted to champion the life you live

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), in celebration of its 30th anniversary, today announced the MARQ™ series— a collection of tool watches, forged from Garmin’s long-standing heritage in the aviation, automotive, marine, outdoor and sport markets. Garmin has redefined the adventure watch market, and now, it’s created the ultimate timepieces, equipped with the modern utility of smart features – MARQ Aviator, MARQ Driver, MARQ Captain, MARQ Expedition and MARQ Athlete – each designed and engineered for those inspired by their passion in flying, racing, sailing, exploring and sports performance.

“For the past 30 years, we’ve created products that have fueled people’s passions,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “And now, we have reimagined the tool watch with MARQ, a series of extraordinary smart instruments, authentic in every detail, an inspiration for new adventures.”

An outward expression of our consumer’s aspirations, the MARQ series uses premium materials, design elements and unique features. Each watch is built with titanium, which is lightweight, yet incredibly strong for high performance in all activities, and are constructed with sapphire crystal formed under extreme heat and pressure to create an extremely durable lens that’s over twice as hard as glass. All watches are engineered with a ceramic bezel inlay to protect the watch from wear and tear in the most challenging environments. The watches feature an always-on, sunlight-readable display with GPS and premium smartwatch functionality, including built-in music storage, Garmin Pay™, smart notifications, daily activity tracking1, as well as wrist-based heart rate and a wrist-based pulse ox2 sensor. All watches are compatible with Garmin’s QuickFit solution for quickly and easily changing between different straps and bracelets. The battery life of the MARQ series ranges from 12 days in smartwatch mode to 28 hours in GPS Mode and up to 48 hours in UltraTrac™ mode.

With advanced features specific to each model and materials carefully chosen for each category, the MARQ series is crafted with precise attention to detail. Each timepiece in the collection is built with purpose in both form and function.

MARQ Aviator

With an aviation inspired “swept wing” design, and a multi-link titanium bracelet with security clasp, MARQ Aviator is comfortable on the wrist for in-flight wear and transitions to a stylish timepiece out of the cockpit, too. Designed with a classic monochromatic scheme, the MARQ Aviator includes aviation maps and advanced safety features such as Nexrad Weather Radar, airport information and Garmin cockpit integration. The GMT bezel gives pilots quick access to two other time zones in addition to the current time, as well as the airport code on the watch face.

MARQ Driver

Pre-loaded with over 250 famous race tracks around the world, MARQ Driver is built for the car enthusiast with auto lap splits, live delta time and a track timer. The Track Timer lets the user time cars at the race track and calculate their average speed. MARQ Driver features a hybrid bracelet, a titanium shell on the outside for a sleek and refined look, with a soft inner material suitable for any activity. These individual titanium outer links with silicone inner links create a uniquely comfortable, lightweight and breathable metal bracelet. Treated with a carbon gray DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) coating, this watch can not only withstand daily wear and tear but also the high vibration environment of racing.

MARQ Captain

For those drawn to the water, MARQ Captain features a regatta timer bezel, coastal charts, tack assist and a port conditions watch face to keep mariners up to speed on the conditions of their port of choice. The watch face shows current wind speed, temperature and tide information, letting the mariner decide if conditions are right for a day on the water. Unique to MARQ Captain, this watch is designed with a jacquard weave strap, woven in the south of France and crafted for exceptional performance in salt water environments. The jacquard weaving process allows for blending of three colors into a unique pattern and the tightly woven yarn is laser cut into metal keepers to finish off the sleek look.

MARQ Expedition

Created with the modern explorer in mind, MARQ Expedition features TOPO mapping, a built-in altimeter, barometer and compass, plus ClimbPro, which provides real-time information on current and upcoming climbs such as gradient, distance and elevation gain. MARQ Expedition is compatible with the inReach® Mini satellite communicator3. Wireless unit-to-unit connectivity allows the user to remotely control the inReach Mini device to send and receive messages using MARQ. The MARQ Expedition watch strap is crafted from vegetable tanned Italian vacchetta leather and is debossed on the back, allowing for good flexibility and excellent comfort. Its waxed stitching seals the thread from moisture, preventing fraying over time. This classic vintage instrument inspired design has all the functionalities the outdoor enthusiast needs with the look and feel they want for everyday wear.

MARQ Athlete

Packed with features for the aspiring athlete, MARQ Athlete includes a V02 max and recovery time scale right on the bezel, so a snapshot of an athlete’s performance is always visible with a glance at the wrist. Additionally, MARQ Athlete includes advanced running dynamics to further track workout stats, measure progress and fine-tune form. With sensors for various biometrics, athletes can gain additional insights to their body’s performance, and with Pulse Ox, they can see how well their body is absorbing oxygen. This titanium watch with silicone strap makes it lightweight for serious training, and equally comfortable in a more formal setting.

Available in Q2 2019, the MARQ series ranges in price from $1,500 to $2,500. To learn more, visit www.garmin.com.

The MARQ series is the latest solution from Garmin's expanding outdoor segment, which focuses on developing technologies and innovations to enhance users' outdoor experiences.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

1 See Garmin.com/ataccuracy

2 Activity Tracking and Fitness Metric Accuracy

3 Active satellite subscription required - NOTICE: Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit the use of satellite communications devices. It is the responsibility of the user to know and follow all applicable laws in the jurisdictions where the device is intended to be used.

