Avii Enters Partnership with Jan Newman and Greg Butterfield of SageCreek Partners

In February, Avii announced the formal launch of the Avii Workspace™ practice management platform. Avii Workspace is the first true SaaS Hub™, providing tax, audit, advisory, management consulting and compliance professionals with an integrated suite of the most-required SaaS functions to drive consistent and optimal workflow for individuals, teams and clients.

SageCreek will help Avii leverage its success with enterprise customers such as KPMG and Withum to create channel and SaaS strategies that also serve individual consultants and emerging teams, which comprise around 80 percent of the nation’s 500,000 CPAs.

Additionally, SageCreek will provide strategic guidance to Avii to build out its SaaS platform and optimize future investment rounds.

SageCreek’s experience in ruggedizing and scaling multiple companies, particularly in the SaaS and channel space, will be a vital advantage to Avii in the remaining seasons of 2019 and beyond. Newman’s and Butterfield’s wins include KeyLabs, Vinca, Altiris, Symantec, Omniture, Domo, Vivint Solar, Workfront and LGCY Power.

“Having worked with Jan Newman through multiple prior companies, I know the value SageCreek’s experience brings,” said Ball. “I am excited to work with him again and to bring these necessary resources into the Avii leadership and advisory teams.”

“Avii has self-seeded $2M, built a great product that solves real market needs and locked in some of the largest accounting firms in the United States as their clients,” Newman said. “Now is the ideal time for SageCreek to help Avii move forward quickly with aggressive channel and funding strategies.”

As the Avii Workstation practice management platform scales, Ball notes the platform is helping customers automate their internal workflows and uplift their client experiences.

It is an easy-to-learn platform that helps professionals discover and eliminate redundancies in the cloud-based services they purchase as well as automate manual activities to refocus professional time on providing clients with value-add analysis, business intelligence and guidance. Additionally, Avii can interconnect with required and preferred programs such as Microsoft 365™ Calendars, Box™ and internal systems that allow API connectivity.

For individuals, teams and clients, Avii is a living and growing organism you can use in part or whole to connect, organize and optimize your automated practice management for dollars per month.

About Avii

Avii™ provides tax, audit, advisory, management consulting and compliance organizations with an integrated suite of most-required practice management resources.

Avii Workspace™ is the first true SaaS Hub™, an end-to-end practice management platform that provides native functionality; interconnects required or preferred SaaS and internal systems that allow API connectivity; and eliminates redundant SaaS products with their associated logins, passwords and additional costs. Avii Workspace gives consultants and clients a single portal and a unified workspace for the functions that drive consistent workflow, business intelligence and communication to propel business success. For more information about the Avii Workspace platform, visit www.Avii.com. Avii is headquartered in Silicon Slopes.

