City of Millington, Tennessee Contracts with FATHOM for the Smart Grid for Water in 15-Year Partnership to Modernize Customer Service and AMI Metering

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FATHOM Water Management Inc. (“FATHOM”) recently announced that the City of Millington, Tennessee has chosen to adopt FATHOM’s Smart Grid for Water to update their metering and meter reading infrastructure, deliver web and mobile tools, and modernize customer service for Millington residents.

Millington leaders are challenged with a combination of aging infrastructure, community growth, changing customer service expectations and a commitment to keep water rates as affordable as possible. FATHOM – a leader in demand-side management – has partnered with Millington to deploy the Smart Grid for Water. This turn-key project will replace and upgrade metering to state-of-the-art advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), update the customer service and utility billing systems and deliver a new service order system and customer portal. These integrated systems will provide insights into why, when, and where they are using water – delivering customers the information they need to help manage their usage and bills, and the City with the necessary data to inform the City’s capital program.

The Smart Grid for Water has seen a decade of success. It is a risk-free, turn-key, integrated solution that combines physical and digital smart metering infrastructure to recover lost revenue, better manage assets, and delight customers. Millington officials were seeking a proven partner who could complete this project without requiring a rate increase, and they found that partner in FATHOM.

When combined with FATHOM’s Smart Grid for Water, the new AMI system will address discrepancies in the City’s billing system and provide an easy-to-use customer portal for residents to access their account information 24/7, see water usage data, pay bills, view payment history, and sign up for alerts and notifications. With alerting capabilities, the City expects to reduce the number of bill adjustments required and help customers avoid unexpected high bills. With FATHOM, Millington customers will have more ways to pay their bill and receive proactive reminders to pay – reducing the risk of having services disconnected.

“FATHOM’s managed service-based approach combined with the turn-key AMI metering replacement was the best fit for Millington as we upgrade our systems to increase customer service and run a more informed water utility. We are excited to partner with FATHOM, as together we believe we can provide the best customer experience and maintain affordable rates into the future,” says John Trusty, CPA, Finance and Administration Director, City of Millington.

This project will begin in April 2019 and is expected to be completed before the end of 2019.

“The Smart Grid for Water was developed to better manage capital investment, improve efficiency, and enhance customer service when we owned utilities. Millington’s goals and FATHOM goals are completely aligned, and we look forward to enabling Millington’s success on their journey to the Smart Grid for Water and a more sustainable community. We are delighted that Millington has decided to join our growing community of innovative water utilities,” says FATHOM President and Chief Growth Officer, Jason Bethke.

About FATHOM

FATHOM’s Smart Grid for Water is transforming the municipal water utility industry. With a rapidly growing community of cities serving over a quarter of a million households, FATHOM leverages economies of scale to deliver affordable water into the future. The Smart Grid for Water is a comprehensive solution – including infrastructure, software, services, and a community of industry experts. Water utilities of all sizes can snap in to The Smart Grid to access a more intelligent and prepared infrastructure, drive higher quality and actionable information, deliver better customer service, and unlock revenue to both solve current financial constraints and fund future infrastructure needs. To learn more, visit www.gwfathom.com. There is strength in numbers.