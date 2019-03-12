Vertafore Transcends Customer Support Industry Benchmarks with Vonage’s NewVoiceMedia Contact Center Solution

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage (NYSE:VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced that national insurance software services provider Vertafore® has realized shorter hold times for its customers, additional means of communication and a better overall customer experience, since implementing the NewVoiceMedia (NVM) solution. The NVM solution is used by enterprises for their contact center and inside sales needs.

Established in 1969, Vertafore has been leading the way for the insurance distribution channel for 50 years, providing exceptional service and powerful technology for its customers. With the largest customer base in the industry, the company has consistently held significant market share, revenues have been healthy and customer satisfaction scores have regularly come in at a solid 8.7 out of 10.

One of Vertafore’s key principles is “Customer Success is our Success,” and its goal is to apply that value to every facet of the company. In January 2018, Vertafore set out to improve its customer support function to take its customer experience to the next level. Findings from a customer survey helped form three objectives: reduce call times, raise customer satisfaction scores (CSATs) and expand omni-channel capabilities. With the NVM solution, the Vertafore team achieved all three, cementing its position as a market leader.

Call data available through the NVM solution revealed that customer hold times were an area for improvement for Vertafore. By assigning manpower where it was in demand, hold times improved fourfold, now hovering between just 35 and 40 seconds. NVM’s gamification capabilities also helped motivate customer service reps on the front line and focus attention squarely on customer satisfaction, thus increasing CSAT scores from 8.7 to 9.2 out of 10 in just seven months. Additionally, the company has expanded its omni-channel presence with the NVM solution and is now able to run multiple chat sessions and answer calls at the same time. This ability has streamlined the customer journey by engaging with customers in real-time, via the channel they prefer. In fact, Vertafore’s chat interactions have increased from 1,000 to 4,000 per quarter.

“We are an organization fully committed to running on the principle that ‘customer success is our success’,” Steve Cox, Vertafore’s VP of Customer Support says. “Vonage has proven to be the right partner for us in our pursuit of improving and enhancing customer experience, increasing efficiency and empowering our team as we create more opportunities to succeed. Equipped with the smartest technology and a thoughtful partner by our side, we are ready to thrill customers and drive our business forward.”

Chris Haggis, SVP of Customer Success for Vonage, adds, “We are delighted that Vertafore has seen such incredible results with our platform. Our cloud capabilities are enabling the company to drive digital transformation and create unified, consistent and integrated experiences irrespective of the channel chosen by the customer. In an era of empowered and ultra-connected consumers who expect a rich omni-channel experience, businesses that excel in engaging customers across channels can retain three times as much business as those without an omni-channel strategy. We look forward to continuing to support Vertafore as it continues its rapid expansion.”

To learn more about Vertafore and the NewVoiceMedia solution’s impact, read the case study at www.newvoicemedia.com.

About Vonage

Vonage (NYSE:VG) is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact center, and programmable communications solutions via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, to improve how business gets done. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we’ve embraced technology to transform how companies connect, collaborate and communicate to create better business outcomes. Vonage’s fully-integrated cloud communications platform built on a microservices-based architecture enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively using intelligent interactions across all channels, including messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

Vonage’s NewVoiceMedia solution provides contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to create exceptional, emotive customer experiences to serve better and sell more. Built from a true cloud environment with proven 99.999% platform uptime, this award-winning solution integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data.

Vonage is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. Vonage can be found on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Vonage’s NewVoiceMedia can be found on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Vertafore

Vertafore's comprehensive insurance management software solutions allow participants in the insurance distribution channel to adapt to an evolving insurance industry by efficiently scaling their businesses through deeper access to information and insights. The Vertafore platform features fast innovation, partnerships with leading technology companies, and customizable solutions to help companies remain independent during a time of industry disruption. As the leader in modern insurance technology with the largest customer base in the industry, Vertafore connects every point of the distribution channel, from agencies and carriers to MGAs, MGUs, and state governments. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com, read the company's blog, and follow the company on Twitter®, Instagram®, LinkedIn®, and Facebook®.

